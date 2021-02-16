It wasn't much of a mystery heading into Opening Day, but the Gamecocks have their weekend rotation against Dayton.

Mark Kingston said on the JB and Goldwater show Tuesday the Gamecocks will start Thomas Farr Friday followed by Brannon Jordan Saturday and Julian Bosnic to end the series.

Also see: Latest football recruiting scoop

Both Farr and Jordan were in the weekend rotation last year—Farr the Saturday pitcher and Jordan on Sunday—and each finished with a sub-2.00 ERA in a handful of starts.

Jordan led the group of starters last year with a 1.71 ERA in 21 innings, giving up nine walks and 32 strikeouts with a .104 batting average against.

Farr made three starts, going 3-0 with a 1.72 ERA and a .113 batting average against in 15.2 innings. He walked five and struck out 14.

Bosnic, coming off Tommy John surgery, threw 6.2 hitless innings out of the bullpen, not allowing a run and picking up two wins in four appearances. He walked eight and struck out seven.

Also see: Four-star athlete Ja'Kobi Albert discuss South Carolina interest

The left-hander now in his repeat redshirt freshman season is now a year removed from elbow surgery and had a great fall that catapulted him into the weekend rotation.

South Carolina kicks off it season at 4 p.m. on SEC Network Plus against Dayton.