After Sunday's scrimmage, head coach Mark Kingston met with the media to discuss his team and a few position battles, performances and the starting rotation.

Even with a handful of positions already settled, there are plenty still up for grabs.

The Gamecocks just finished up their second weekend of scrimmages and are getting into single digit days until the season officially starts, which means its crunch time in figuring out the early makeup of the team.

On the second weekend of scrimmages and pitchers winning Saturday while hitters won Sunday:

“I think what you saw the last couple days is what you should out of good teams. When your high end Friday, Saturday and closer guys are pitching it’s tough on the offense. Today, the offense got its revenge. That’s what you want to see.”

On Brett Thomas and RJ Dantin's first appearances of the spring:

“They look like they have good arms, obviously. They both were over 90 and Brett Thomas has an absolute hammer. If he’s healthy and he can help us and can get out there he’ll be a factor. RJ Dantin is a lefty on a staff that needs lefties. They both have pretty significant potential.”

On Brett Thomas getting out of a bases loaded situation with two strikeouts on his curveball:

"Early on in his career he’ll probably be a one-inning guy, maybe a two-inning guy to go in there and maybe get us out of some jams. That 2,900 spin rate on that breaking ball? That’s a real breaking ball. That’s how you get out of jams sometimes. You just have to be able to throw that hammer.”

On bunting for two hits Sunday and laying down another sacrifice:

"I just talked to the team and told them we stole our bases, he hit for power today but we had two sac bunts today, two bunts for hits and had a successful hit and run. That’s what we want. We want speed and power but we also want to be able to play the fundamentals of the game. today was a good day.”

On what he's seen from Josiah Sightler:

“He’s still a work in progress. He’s a guy that will compete for you. The first inning I was disappointed in his command but the second inning he was good. we’re looking for lefties that can help us.”

On being concerned with lefty relief after Dylan Harley's injury:



“It’s not a huge strength for ours right now but we have some guys who can do it and, if they get better, will be in the mix. I’m concerned about everything at this point. I think we have some guys on this staff.”

On the second base competition between Noah Campbell, Jeff Heinrich and Braylen Wimmer:

“Every one of them can start. Everyone is good enough to start. Braylen Wimmer gets better by the day. He’s exciting a lot of people right now. Jeff Heinrich is doing nothing but playing great defense right now, running the bases really well. He’s making diving plays and hitting line drives. That’s a nice luxury right now to have two or three guys that can start. Noah is getting a lot of work in the outfield right now because of that development.”

On a timeline for announcing a starting rotation:

“I mean I think we know Carmen and Brett probably, if everything holds serve, will be our first two guys. After that, I think that’s where we’re really looking that. we have some guys on the back end—the Tringalis the Lloyds, the Lawsons—settled in and looking good there. I think that Sunday, Tuesday and middle relief is where we’re having to really look the most.”

On if he's concerned about Thomas Farr, who didn't pitch last weekend:

“Farr will be fine. We’re just being extra conservative with him.”

On Danny Lloyd and the back end of the bullpen:

“Lloyd’s outstanding. If he’s throwing strikes he’s really tough to hit. That’s a great development for us. With Graham Lawson, the velocity is there and the slider’s there but he just needs to throw more strikes with his breaking stuff. If he does, he’ll be good for us.”

On roster depth:

“We have more than nine hitters I feel very comfortable with. We may actually be 12 to 13 deep. It’s a nice issue to have. I’m very pleased. Our roster depth and roster talent is in a good place.”

On RHP TJ Shook:

“He’s a guy that needs to continue to find a role for himself. Last year he was a weekend starter for us. This year he’s still trying to carve out a niche.”