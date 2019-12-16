SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL It’s easy to pick out Javon Kinlaw in a crowd. At 6-foot-6, 310 pounds, his head and braids poke out over the mass of already tall football players. Today’s a little different for Kinlaw, and his outfit reflects that. He has on graduation robes and is holding his cap with the golden “2019” tassel dangling off it, occasionally brushing up against his ring given to every athlete who graduates from South Carolina. But there’s one piece of his wardrobe that is a little more conspicuous. There’s a gold chain around his neck, buried under his robe, and Kinlaw smiles as he unzips the bulky black garment to reveal the faded picture on the end of it. [NEW OFFER: Get 25% off first year of a new subscription plus a FREE $75 Nike gift card - just in time for National Signing Day!]

“That’s my grandpa, the Powerhouse,” he said. “He came to America a long time ago. He came to America from Trinidad. Without him, I wouldn’t be here. Long live my grandpa the Powerhouse.” Also see: Updates from Monday's Shrine Bowl practice On the surface, it’s just a picture of his grandfather, Joseph James, a black-haired man with some spots of gray immortalized in this particular photo with a toothpick in his mouth and softly smiling.

But this is a massive part of Kinlaw’s graduation attire. James immigrated over from the small island country just north of Venezuela, bringing his entire family over to the United States and kick starting the process that’s ended now with Kinlaw a college graduate and a potential first round pick in April’s NFL Draft. Kinlaw lost his grandfather when he was in high school with James never seeing him play a down at South Carolina and won’t see him graduate Monday afternoon. But part of him will be with Kinlaw as he walks across the stage. “It’s very important just have a piece of him with me,” Kinlaw said.