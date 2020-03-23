In the days since, Kotsar's had surgery on his shoulder and is rehabbing on campus in a much better place than he was just 11 days ago.

The Gamecock senior injured his shoulder in practice before the team took off for Nashville and was questionable for the SEC Tournament before it was ultimately canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Even before the season unceremoniously ended before the SEC Tournament was over, Maik Kotsar could have already played his last game at South Carolina.

“I went in when I knew he was in there rehabbing and spent five minutes with him. He’s in good spirits," Frank Martin said. "Obviously, he was in a real frustrating place when it happened right before the conference tournament. It was really, really difficult as a coach to see something like that happen. At the time we didn’t know the season was going to get shut down. Being around him the other day, his spirits were completely different. He was in a real good place. Now he’s dealing with the rehabilitation process.”

Also see: Everything Frank Martin said in his postseason presser

Kotsar's stellar senior year ended prematurely with the shoulder injury and the canceling of both the NCAA Tournament and NIT, which means Kotsar's career at South Carolina is likely over unless eligibility for winter sports athletes get reinstated.

The second-team All-SEC selection averaged 11.2 points and 6.3 rebounds this season and is working on getting his shoulder better so he can begin his next steps towards playing professionally somewhere.

Even with campus on lockdown, he's been given special permission to stay in Columbia and work with team doctors to get healthy.

"Maik Kotsar, because he hurt his shoulder late in the year and needed shoulder surgery and the fact home is Estonia, he’s been given special permission to still be around," Martin said. "Maik then has to be very careful and very responsible for keeping himself safe. Mark Rodger, that’s who Maik’s allowed to meet to rehab. Mark, our trainer, has the ability to go on campus and meet with Maik on campus.”

Also see: Gamecock basketball superlatives

The only other player who will get a chance to stay on campus for the time being is Alanzo Frink, who has to have a minor procedure on his knee in the next few days.



“We’re not sure when that’s going to be," Martin said. "It’s probably going to be before the end of the month. Whenever he does that, he’ll have the ability to be on campus while he’s rehabbing the knee. That should be a small window.”

Frink, who missed the start of his freshman year with torn cartilage in his knee, had that knee begin to act up in December and played through it this season and will have a procedure to try and make sure the cartilage doesn't tear more as he continues his career.

"It’s just a clean up. It’s more of a maintenance deal. It started bothering him in December," Martin said. "He got through the year and it wasn’t a situation where the knee was swelling up so we couldn’t practice him and were just playing him in games. it’s just a maintenance deal he has to go through to make sure there’s no more tearing of the cartilage.”

Also see: Latest running back offer reacts to Gamecock interest

Frink averaged 5.3 points and 3.7 rebounds this year while shooting 59.6 percent from the field.

After some early-season struggles, he came on strong late, averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 rebound and a block his final five games while shooting 70.8 percent from the field.