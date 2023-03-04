GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is a different version of Laeticia Amihere playing right now.

The stats alone bear that out. After scoring 34 total points in the last seven games of the regular season, Amihere already has 33 in two postseason outings. Her latest outburst was a 17-point performance in an 80-51 win over Ole Miss in Saturday’s semifinal. Those 17 points were just one off her career-high, and the seven assists she dished off also matched a career-best performance.

“LA has been locked in,” Dawn Staley said. “I think she sees the end of it. You can either go in two directions. You can go, ‘hey, let me just finish this year out.’ And then you have some who are like, ‘Let me finish this year out doing it the way I want to do it, performing the way I want to perform and doing the things that honestly increase my stock in getting into the WNBA.’”

Amihere played in her 121st game with the program on Saturday, and will compete in her fourth conference championship game in four years tomorrow. As much as anyone else on this loaded roster, she has mastered her role as a bench contributor. As always she came off the bench on Saturday, and as always she immediately forced the opponent to account for different looks.

Her flexibility to play all five spots on the court came particularly in handy against Ole Miss after starting point guard Kierra Fletcher went down with an injury in the first half and did not return to action. That meant the usual point guard rotation between Fletcher and Raven Johnson was thrown out of balance, forcing Staley to play without a true point guard on the floor while Johnson was off the floor.

But Amihere stepped into the role beautifully, facilitating the offense both in transition and halfcourt sets to tally up those seven assists.

“I think she has continued to be locked in, but I think it’s all coming out to play right now,” Aliyah Boston said. “I think she’s just in that March Madness mode, and it’s honestly beautiful to see because she’s making everybody better.”

Amihere is making her teammates better, and in the process she has taken her own game to another level during the biggest games of the season to date. The postseason grind is nothing new for a player who has been to two Final Fours and won a National Championship, but the sense of finality Staley mentioned is setting in for her.

This will be her last chance to make an impact both on South Carolina’s program and college basketball. She is not the reigning National Player of the Year like Boston, or a nominee for Defensive Player of the Year like Brea Beal. While other members of her recruiting class have been drawing plaudits, Amihere looks the same as ever on the court.

The quiet, reliable presence there to deliver whenever her team needs it.

“It’s almost tournament time,” Amihere said. “You almost have to have a different mentality because you know it’s win or go home. I think that mentality has struck our team, and we’re making sure we’re getting the job done.”

She knows the clock is ticking on her time in college basketball. One more game in the SEC Tournament tomorrow, and anywhere between one and six in the NCAA Tournament. Up to seven more chances to put on a South Carolina uniform, although that was the one thing she did wrong on Saturday when she accidentally entered the game without her jersey on.

“The warm-up was too tight so when I took it off I took everything off,” Amihere joked. “It was a mess, but I got my jersey back on.”

Her jersey was on, and she never turned off.



