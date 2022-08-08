Lamont Paris Gets 2nd 2023 MBB Pledge In Two Days

The good news keeps rolling for South Carolina MBB and first-year head coach Lamont Paris. After landing in-state Forward Collin Murray-Boyles on Sunday afternoon, fellow in-state SF Arden Conyers announced his pledge to the Gamecocks on Monday evening. Conyers, out of Westwood High School, chose the Gamecocks over offers from Wofford, Georgia Southern, Winthrop, USC Upstate and more, though the offer list doesn't reflect the recent rise in Conyers status. Conyers has had a very productive summer at various camps and tournaments, including the NHSBCA Southeast Regional in June. South Carolina was his first P5 offer back on August 2nd, but he's gotten increased attention throughout this summer, and it wouldn't surprise me if he gets competing offers later. That said, our sources say Conyers grew up coveting a South Carolina offer, so we would expect this one to stick.



