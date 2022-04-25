Lamont Paris Lands Another D-1 MBB Transfer

South Carolina has landed another MBB transfer, its second in 3 days, with the addition of Ohio State guard Meechie Johnson. We mentioned on the Insider's Forum last week that Johnson was visiting Columbia, and it would seem the visit with new head coach Lamont Paris and his staff had a major impact. While Johnson only averaged 4.4 pts per game last season, he's still young (rising Sophomore) and has room to grow. Johnson was recruited heavily in 2020 with offers from Louisville, Georgetown, and Cleveland St. among others before ultimately picking the Buckeyes. Johnson picked South Carolina over Pitt and a few others.



