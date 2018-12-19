Join 107.5 The Game morning host Bill Gunter as he teams with Gamecock Central recruiting insiders Chris Clark and Wes Mitchell for Gamecock Central's National Signing Day Special from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday on 107.5 The Game.

** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO 107.5 THE GAME NOW **

The crew will break down South Carolina's current class and give the latest news on any Gamecock targets who are set to decide on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period.

The show will also feature several special guests who Gamecock fans will love to hear from.

Blythewood (S.C.) Westwood four-star cornerback Cameron Smith, who will sign with the Gamecocks Wednesday afternoon, and head coach Dustin Curtis will join the show in studio at 9 a.m. to talk about the big day.

South Carolina four-star quarterback commit Ryan Hilinski will join the show as a call-in guest at 11 a.m. ET from his home in California where he's set to sign with the Gamecocks.

With a wild National Signing Day on tap, there's no telling who else might make an appearance, so listen in by tuning to 107.5 The Game in Columbia or stream the show at 1075thegame.com or on iHeartRadio.