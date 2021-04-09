With the Gamecocks needing depth defensively, both MarShawn Lloyd and Kevin Harris stepped up to the plate and helped lure two transfers to come to Columbia in Debo Williams and David Spaulding.

South Carolina has a staff of 10 assistants and a head coach plus an entire recruiting department but two of the Gamecocks’ biggest recruiters this offseason might have been a pair of running backs.

“MarShawn was a big play in that. He was like, ‘Bro, we need linebackers. Try to hit the portal and I’m going see if I can make something happen.’ I took a leap of faith,’” Williams said. “(South Carolina) showed love. I went into the portal on a Monday and I was in South Carolina by Friday. There were no games being played.”

When Shane Beamer took over and in conversations with Lloyd mentioned needing depth at linebackers, Lloyd took action.

One of his first calls was to a childhood friend and training partner in Williams at Delaware, who went into the portal and ended up at South Carolina less than a week later.

The two spent time playing together in Delaware during all-star games and got to know each other’s skill sets and work ethics and now they get to put their talents together for real this season.

“I knew what he could do and knew he was better than where he was. Where I come from it’s hard to get looked at,” “I knew what he was capable of, and coach said we needed linebackers. The first thing that popped in my head was Debo. I played against him. I know how physical he is. He works hard, just like me.”

Lloyd has gained a reputation as an early riser and hard worker, not uncommon to be in the weight room before the sun comes up. Now he has competition to be the first guy in the weight room with Williams on campus.

“Since I’ve been down here I’ve been with him every day,” Williams said. “There’s always been a brotherhood but now we’ve been able to elevate even more cause I’m with him even more. I’m pushing him and he’s pushing me. It’s always been a brotherhood between us.”

Spaulding and Harris have a similar relationship, playing high school football together at Bradwell Institute and graduated in the same class (2019) but split from there.

Harris obviously spent the last two seasons at South Carolina, rushing for over 1,000 yards last season, while Spaulding started at Georgia Southern.

When Spaulding entered the portal this offseason, Harris reached out and told him about his chance to compete for playing time early.

“He has to come here and there’s an opportunity to come play,” Harris said. “He had to come in and compete.”

Spaulding listened and paid close attention to Harris and his development over the last two seasons and was sold, committing and joining the team for spring practice.

“The person I am is based off actions and not words. Basically, what I saw was what he did and how he grew as player and a person,” Spaulding said. “That’s really what triggered me. I saw what he did on and off the field and said, ‘Why not?’"