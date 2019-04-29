Gamecock rightly Logan Chapman officially put his name into the portal Monday afternoon.

One of South Carolina's frontline starters and projected weekend rotation pitchers heading into this season has entered the transfer portal.

Chapman was one of the team's best pitchers last season as a freshman, turning into the team's Friday night start the back half of last season before an injury derailed his sophomore year.

Chapman finished his freshman year 3-3 with a 5.85 ERA in 16 appearances, 14 starts, and was expected to contribute heavily this year before tearing his UCL in his first appearance during fall practice.

The in-state product had Tommy John surgery at the beginning of October and would hvae been fully cleared by the beginning of next season.

After redshirting this year, Chapman has three years of eligibility remaining.

Chapman was a top 500 prospect out of Easley High School and was drafted near the end of the 2017 MLB Draft, getting drafted in the 36th round by the Cincinnati Reds.

He was the state's Gatorade South Carolina Baseball Player of the Year in 2017 and was the 5A Player of the Year.