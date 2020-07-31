A South Carolina icon died this week.

Dodie Anderson, one of South Carolina's most loyal and dedicated fans for almost a century, passed away peacefully at her home July 29, according to her obituary. She was 92 years old.

Anderson was one of South Carolina's biggest donors and supporters of athletics, and not just football. Her legacy lives on after she helped fund South Carolina's academic enrichment center that every athlete at South Carolina uses.

The building is the Dodie Anderson Academic Enrichment Center and some refer to it solely as The Dodie.

Anderson was also given the Order of the Palmetto, one of the highest honors a South Carolinian can receive, by Governor Henry McMaster in 2019 for her philanthropic donations over the course of her lifetime to places like the University of South Carolina, USC Upstate, the Girl Scouts, the Humane Society and many others.

She was inducted into the USC Upstate Hall of Fame in 2017 as an honorary member.

