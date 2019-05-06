Looking at injuries to men's sports this year
It's been a rough year for South Carolina's men's sports, especially on the injury front.
For every men's sport it seems like there's been a rash of injuries to key players on each team.
Over the three main men's sports—baseball, basketball and football—there have been 47 players with injuries requiring them to miss time this season. Below is a list of all of them.
Baseball
Julian Bosnic
The freshman lefty who the staff has high hopes for had Tommy John surgery in the fall to repair an injury from high school and is redshirting this season.
Sawyer Bridges
After pitching March 24 against Tennessee, Bridges missed nine games with a hamstring injury.
Logan Chapman
Last year’s Friday night starter tore his UCL in his first fall appearance and missed the entirety of this season after Tommy John surgery. Chapman will transfer this offseason.
Ridge Chapman
The senior pitcher has a forearm strain and rehab has not gone to plan, Mark Kingston said earlier this year, and it’s still uncertain if Chapman will return to the mound this season.
Andrew Eyster
Eyster missed six games this year after colliding with TJ Hopkins in the outfield against Tennessee and suffering a bone bruise on his knee.
John Gilreath
Gilreath did not pitch last weekend against Vanderbilt nursing an injury.
Graham Lawson
After a solid junior season, Lawson returned for his senior year but is missing this year after offseason Tommy John surgery.
Hayden Lehman
Lehman made seven appearances this season before leaving the team’s SEC opener against Georgia with an elbow injury. He hasn’t pitched since then.
Carmen Mlodzinski
The team’s Friday night starter entering the season broke his foot three weekends into the year against Clemson and has missed his last 10 starts. He’s expected to return this weekend against Kentucky.
Quinntin Perez
Perez battled an injury earlier in the year and did not travel to Alabama in April. He also has not been available the last two SEC series.
TJ Shook
After turning into the team’s Sunday starter, Shook re-aggravated a back injury he had in high school against Missouri and will likely miss the remainder of the year.
Basketball
Jason Cudd
Cudd dislocated his knee early in SEC play and didn’t log a minute in conference play before transferring this offseason.
Alanzo Frink
Frink battled knee and ankle injuries his entire freshman year, limited to just 24 games and averaged just 8.8 minutes per game.
Maik Kotsar
He missed two games in non-conference play recovering from a concussion he sustained in practice.
AJ Lawson
The team’s All-freshman guard had a stellar freshman campaign but had it cut short late, spraining his ankle and missing three of the team’s final four games during a critical stretch run.
TJ Moss
After a foot injury limited him to start the year, Moss re-aggravated that along with sustaining a high ankle sprain and had season-ending foot injury after playing in just seven games his freshman season.
Justin Minaya
The team’s best defensive players and one of the better rebounders on the team suffered a major knee injury five games into the season and missed the remainder of his sophomore year.
Football
Bryson Allen-Williams
Coming back after a season-ending injury in 2017, Allen-Williams started the first eight games of the year before an ankle injury ended his regular season. One of the team’s best pass rushers missed four games before returning for the Belk Bowl.
Josh Belk
The former Clemson player who transferred in August to South Carolina, was limited by an ankle injury as a freshman and only played in six games his first year on campus. Belk is now no longer on the team.
Jake Bentley
Bentley missed one game his junior year, spraining his knee against Kentucky and missing the team’s win against Missouri.
Javon Charleston
Charleston played in seven of the team’s first eight games before a season-ending foot injury against Ole Miss.
K.C. Crosby
Crosby was hampered some in his senior season, missing one game but being limited in a handful of others with a broken finger.
Dennis Daley
South Carolina’s starting left tackle that missed a game and a half after an ankle injury; he left injured in the game against Tennessee and did not travel to Ole Miss.
Randrecous Davis
After missing the majority of spring ball with a groin injury, Davis played in the team’s first six games before a finger injury sidelined him the rest of the season.
Mon Denson
He missed the first two games coming off a hamstring injury in fall camp but was limited some in the games following that. He ultimately played in nine games with two starts.
Jaylin Dickerson
Dickerson played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman, playing on special teams as he worked back from season ending shoulder surgery last year. He missed the final few games of the regular season with a hamstring injury before playing in the Belk Bowl.
Rico Dowdle
He suffered an ankle injury against Ole Miss and was limited in the next game at Florida before missing the team’s contest against Chattanooga.
J.J. Enagbare
Despite playing in 12 games as a freshman, Enagbare missed the Clemson game with a concussion.
Jovaughn Gwyn
A highly touted offensive line prospect, Gwyn missed the entire season after having surgery on a lingering foot injury.
Jaycee Horn
The team’s All-freshman corner missed two games his first year on campus with a shoulder injury.
J.T. Ibe
He was expected to be a big piece of the Gamecocks’ secondary this season before a knee injury four games in cut his season short. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility this offseason.
Tyreek Johnson
The former three-star prospect enrolled this fall and tore his ACL a few practices into fall camp, missing the entire season.
Caleb Kinlaw
The walk-on running back expected to contribute on special teams tore his ACL in fall camp and missed the season. He was granted a sixth year of eligibility.
Javon Kinlaw
Arguably South Carolina’s best defensive lineman started all 12 regular season games but didn’t play in the Belk Bowl after having hip surgery at the end of the season.
Nick Harvey
The grad transfer defensive back missed the majority of last season after getting a concussion in practice and missing the team’s last eight games.
Keisean Nixon
The senior played in all 12 regular season games but missed the Belk Bowl with a neck injury that made a depleted secondary even thinner in that game.
Darius Rush
An exciting receiver prospect, he enrolled in January and went through spring practice before a hand injury limited his participation in practice his freshman season.
OrTre Smith
A receiver expected to contribute heavily as a sophomore played in two games before a season-ending surgery on a subluxed knee.
Aaron Sterling
Played in the team’s first eight games with four starts before injuring his ankle against Ole Miss and missing the remainder of the season. He’s back and practiced with the team in spring.
Keir Thomas
Played in 12 games as a junior, but he did miss the Akron game after a leg injury against Clemson.
Eldridge Thompson
Thompson played in the team’s first three games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury against Vanderbilt. He missed the final 10 games of the year but was granted a sixth-year of eligibility recently.
Chad Terrell
He missed the first half of the season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in spring practice, returning in October but only playing in four games to preserve his redshirt year.
Lavonte Valentine
He missed all of spring and the majority of the season coming off a knee injury he had in high school.
D.J. Wonnum
This was arguably the team’s biggest absence last season, with the team’s starting BUCK missing eight games with a severe ankle injury before returning for a few games before an injury flare up made him miss the final three games of the year.
Jamyest Williams
The sophomore do-it-all in the secondary played in eight games to start the year before a shoulder injury ended his season, forcing him to miss the final five games.
Ty’Son Williams
Played in seven games with two starts before a hand injury limited him the final four games of the regular season. Williams ultimately transferred in the offseason to BYU.
Malik Young
After an ankle injury sidelined him in the spring, Young started in place of Daley at Ole Miss and left early with an injury then as well. He played in 10 games as a senior.