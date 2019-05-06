SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS ATHLETICS It's been a rough year for South Carolina's men's sports, especially on the injury front. For every men's sport it seems like there's been a rash of injuries to key players on each team. Over the three main men's sports—baseball, basketball and football—there have been 47 players with injuries requiring them to miss time this season. Below is a list of all of them.

Hayden Lehman || Photo by Chris Gillespie

Baseball Julian Bosnic The freshman lefty who the staff has high hopes for had Tommy John surgery in the fall to repair an injury from high school and is redshirting this season. Sawyer Bridges After pitching March 24 against Tennessee, Bridges missed nine games with a hamstring injury. Also see: Why Ernest Jones and Eldridge Thompson could be huge this season Logan Chapman Last year’s Friday night starter tore his UCL in his first fall appearance and missed the entirety of this season after Tommy John surgery. Chapman will transfer this offseason. Ridge Chapman The senior pitcher has a forearm strain and rehab has not gone to plan, Mark Kingston said earlier this year, and it’s still uncertain if Chapman will return to the mound this season. Andrew Eyster Eyster missed six games this year after colliding with TJ Hopkins in the outfield against Tennessee and suffering a bone bruise on his knee. John Gilreath Gilreath did not pitch last weekend against Vanderbilt nursing an injury. Graham Lawson After a solid junior season, Lawson returned for his senior year but is missing this year after offseason Tommy John surgery. Hayden Lehman Lehman made seven appearances this season before leaving the team’s SEC opener against Georgia with an elbow injury. He hasn’t pitched since then. Carmen Mlodzinski The team’s Friday night starter entering the season broke his foot three weekends into the year against Clemson and has missed his last 10 starts. He’s expected to return this weekend against Kentucky. Quinntin Perez Perez battled an injury earlier in the year and did not travel to Alabama in April. He also has not been available the last two SEC series. TJ Shook After turning into the team’s Sunday starter, Shook re-aggravated a back injury he had in high school against Missouri and will likely miss the remainder of the year.

AJ Lawson || Photo by Katie Dugan

Basketball

Jason Cudd Cudd dislocated his knee early in SEC play and didn’t log a minute in conference play before transferring this offseason. Alanzo Frink Frink battled knee and ankle injuries his entire freshman year, limited to just 24 games and averaged just 8.8 minutes per game. Also see: What exactly happened with Rich Rodriguez during USC's football hire? Maik Kotsar He missed two games in non-conference play recovering from a concussion he sustained in practice. AJ Lawson The team’s All-freshman guard had a stellar freshman campaign but had it cut short late, spraining his ankle and missing three of the team’s final four games during a critical stretch run. TJ Moss After a foot injury limited him to start the year, Moss re-aggravated that along with sustaining a high ankle sprain and had season-ending foot injury after playing in just seven games his freshman season. Justin Minaya The team’s best defensive players and one of the better rebounders on the team suffered a major knee injury five games into the season and missed the remainder of his sophomore year.

Aaron Sterling || Photo by Chris Gillespie