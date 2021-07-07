Looking at South Carolina's basketball roster

After a furious offseason and the roster appearing to be set, here's what the roster looks like heading into the preseason.

The Gamecocks, trying to move past a disappointing six-win season, spent the last few months reshaping the roster and did it bringing in eight new players to this year's team: three freshmen and five transfers.

This offseason for South Carolina has been nothing but dizzying.

Guards (7): Devin Carter, Chico Carter Jr., Ford Cooper, Jermaine Couisnard, Mike Green, Erik Stevenson, Jacobi Wright

The guard position has been completely revamped after struggling last season to find not only consistently play top to bottom but also at the point guard position, especially.

Also see: Brubaker talks South Carolina pledge

Jermaine Couisnard, who struggled last season, is coming back after testing the NBA Draft waters and is expected to be a key piece of this team and hoping to round back into what he was as a redshirt freshman and be one of the key leaders on this year's team.

Chico Carter Jr. comes in from Murray State to be a shooter and run point for South Carolina while Erik Stevenson enrolls after stints at Wichita State and Washington to be used in more of an off-the-ball role.

Pair that with two Rivals150 guards in shooting guard Devin Carter (No. 88 nationally) and in-state point guard Jacobi Wright (No. 111) and the Gamecocks feel like they've made some progress in the backcourt.

Wings (3): Keyshawn Bryant, Brandon Martin, James Reese

The one of the biggest pieces on the Gamecocks' roster is in this group in Keyshawn Bryant, who is coming back for his senior season after averaging 14.4 points per game and will be one of the team's go-to options in 2021-22.

James Reese comes in after a stint at North Texas where he averaged 10.9 points on 41.8 percent shooting on a NCAA Tournament team and is the only player on South Carolina's roster to play significant minutes in an NCAA Tournament game (Josh Gray played one minute this year for LSU) and can also play the two-guard if needed.

Also see: Gamecocks make good first impression with Florida DB

Brandon Martin, the son of Frank Martin, is also on the team this season after three years at USC Upstate as a walk-on player.

If South Carolina can shoot better from three compared to last year (30.5 percent) then it should open up lanes for Bryant and Reese to get to the rim. Reese did shoot 34.3 percent from three but Chico Carter shot 44.2 percent from three on four attempts per game and Devin Carter shot 38 percent his senior season at Doral (Fla.) Academy.

Forwards (6): Ja'Von Benson, Josh Gray, Wildens Leveque, Tre-Vaughn Minott, AJ Wilson, Ta'Quan Woodley

The Gamecocks return some production from last year's team and pair it with a forward with over 2,000 collegiate minutes played, a former high school recruit and another freshman big as well.

Wildens Leveque and Tre-Vaughn Minott return after combining for 18 starts (15 from Leveque) last season. Leveque averaged 6.1 points on 58.4 percent shooting while averaging 4.8 rebounds per game, including averaging 6.8 points and 3.4 rebound sper game on 72.2 percent shooting the final eight games of the year with 13-point and 14-point performances, both against Ole Miss.

Minott, who enrolled midyear, worked himself into the starting lineup later in the year and ended up averaging 2.5 points and 2.4 rebounds on 55.6 percent shooting in just 72 total minutes. He came in needing to reshape his body and get in better shape, which has been the focal point of the offseason.

Also see: N.C. wing discusses unofficial visit to campus

Ja'Von Benson is back for his second year in the program after playing in three games last year (22 minutes, six points and six rebounds).

South Carolina added 2020-21 Atlantic 10 All-Defensive player AJ Wilson this offseason, who set the George Mason record in career blocks (212) and averaged five rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game last season while averaging 7.8 points on 39.7 percent shooting.

Seven-footer Josh Gray comes over from LSU where he only played in 10 games (33 total minutes) and scored eight points, hauled in 12 rebounds and shot 3-for-6 from the field and the Gamecocks are hoping he's a better fit under Martin.

Freshman Ta'Quan Woodley comes in as well and could make an impact this year.