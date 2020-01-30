The Gamecocks, which entered SEC play at No. 119 in the NET have now moved up almost 45 spots over seven games and sit at 4-3 in SEC play.

After a two-point win at Arkansas, the Gamecocks moved up 14 spots in the NCAA's NET rankings to No. 75.

The Gamecocks are coming off one of its best wins of the season Wednesday against Arkansas, and are getting a boost in one of the biggest NCAA Tournament metrics because of it.

NET rankings rely heavily on who a team beats and where that team wins (road wins are weighted more than home wins) and the Gamecocks beat a good Arkansas team (NET No. 28 entering Wednesday) on the road, which contributed to the boost.



Also see: The latest on ZaQuandre White

It also helps the Gamecocks played really efficiently defensively, which is another metric the NET weighs heavily.

They're the fourth-best team in the SEC since conference play started in defensive efficiency, allowing just 97.9 points per 100 possessions and ninth in offensive efficiency at 101.4.

As of right now, the Gamecocks have three Quad I wins, the highest win a team can get, in seven tries.

Quad I: 3-4

Quad II: 1-2

Quad III: 2-0

Quad IV: 6-2

Also see: What we learned from Wednesday's big win

In terms of making the NCAA Tournament, there is no magic number with some teams making it last year in the 60s or 70s while others didn't make it with a NET ranking in the 30s.

A tournament berth is about the totality of a team's resume, but a higher NET ranking is better than a lower one.

As the Gamecocks (12-8, 4-3 SEC) continue to win, their low tournament odds continue to rise.

Entering SEC play, the tournament chances were slim to none, but those chances have risen to four percent after a strong start to conference play according to Team Rankings.

Getting to the tournament would mean the Gamecocks need close to 20 wins, which means going roughly 7-4 or 8-3 down the stretch with potentially a few wins in the conference tourney.

They'll have plenty of chances to get those wins with three of their next five games against teams with losing SEC records.

Next up is a home test against Missouri (3:30 p.m., SEC Network) before hitting the road to play Ole Miss.