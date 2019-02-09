Longtime equipment manager Mac Credille was honored at halftime of South Carolina’s game against Arkansas. The ceremony was part of Legends Weekend. Former letterwinners were invited back and honored on the court at halftime, but the event was really for Mac, who worked at the university for 46 years before retiring in January. Mac worked with the football team until 1993, when he switched to basketball.

After a video played honoring Mac, he tearfully hugged all the former players in attendance. He had to be dragged away so he could be presented with a framed jersey and a South Carolina state Senate resolution in his honor. As soon as the presentation ended, he went back to the line of players to resume hugs.

Mac then tearfully and nervously spoke to the media about what the ceremony meant to him.

This guy right here is super special. Hugged him right before this and he whispered in my ear, "good luck at Uconn!" on his DAY! This is Mac Credille everyday I've known him and I can speak to the 46yrs of people who were fortunate enough to come into contact war him. Thanks Mac! pic.twitter.com/v9yiGofUsL — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 9, 2019