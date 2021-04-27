The Gamecock freshman is the team’s midweek arm, settling into his new role nicely.

He didn’t do a bad job at all, posting a 1.50 ERA in nine relief appearances while allowing just one of his five inherited runners to score, but it’s a new role in which Mahoney’s impacting things now.

Jack Mahoney was first introduced to South Carolina fans as a hard-throwing right-hander out of the bullpen, tasked with pitching out of high leverage situations early in the season.

“I’m feeling really comfortable now starting out there. Obviously I was thrown out there in some mid-game situations out of the bullpen early but now I’m really liking the midweek feel,” Mahoney said. “There’s nothing like pitching at Founders Park.”

Also see: The latest on key DB target Emory Floyd

Mahoney took charge of the role for the Gardner-Webb game, after early midweek starter Will Sanders was moved into the weekend rotation, and hasn’t looked back.

In three starts he’s posted a 1.38 ERA, has a 1.00 WHIP and has thrown nearly 70 percent strikes in 13 innings. The Gamecocks are 2-1 in those games, the lone loss coming in extra innings to North Carolina.

His last outing April 13 against Charleston Southern, he threw a career-high five innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out seven to just one walk.

“He has everything you need to work with as a coach: he’s talented, he’s competitive, he’s got a quick live arm that gets the ball up to 95 or 96. It’s not a straight fastball; it has some run and some sink. He’s developing a good slider and he throws strikes,” Mark Kingston said.

“He’s everything you’re looking for. He has poise and not afraid of those big moments. He has all the makings of a very, very, very successful pitcher now and as we continue to move forward.”

Also see: Thoughts and notes from South Carolina's spring game

A former three-sport athlete in high school, Mahoney came to South Carolina where he was able to focus on baseball full-time and has pitched 25 innings as a freshman so far with a 1.44 ERA and a .213 batting average against.

He’s part of a pair of freshman starters the Gamecocks have with Will Sanders, who is 5-2 this season with a 2.93 ERA.

“That’s something we’re really excited about,” Kingston said. “Half the games we play we’re starting a freshman pitcher. Those guys are guys we’re really excited about. Every time we go out it seems like they get a little better. That’s the kind of momentum you want to build on.”

Also see: The latest with big TE target Oscar Delp

The Gamecocks (25-12, 11-7 SEC) approached midweeks early in the season as more of a whole staff role the first five games with no starter throwing more than 45 pitches and deeper than the third inning.

After a loss to Davidson, Will Sanders threw 67 pitches and Mahoney’s thrown at least 53 in all of his starts and has gone at least four innings.

The Gamecocks are 3-1 in midweeks since the starter was extended some, and they’ll get another chance tonight while hosting The Citadel at 7 p.m. with Mahoney on the mound.

“Truthfully I didn’t like we were giving up as many runs as we were on Tuesdays. There had been a trend where we were scoring a lot but giving up more than we wanted to,” Kingston said. “I wanted all of us to make a statement that Tuesdays aren’t just to go out there and not be sharp. I want us to be just as good on Tuesdays as we are on weekends."