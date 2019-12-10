"The past five years have been filled with ups and downs and have tested me in ways I never could have imagined. I am beyond grateful for all of the experiences I have faced while at this university because they have molded me into the man and player I am today. I want to thank all of my coaches who have been an integral part in the man I have become. Starting with coach Spurrier and ending with coach Muschamp, thank you for your belief in me," he wrote in a Twitter post.



"I would also like to thank coach Bentley and Bellerose for their commitment to my development as a player and as a person. To my teammates, thank you for everything. Through the good times and bad times you guys stayed solid. The bond sand memories I have created with my teammates the last five years will last a lifetime. To Gamecock nation, you guys showed up and showed out each and every week. Playing in front of you each week was a blessing. The support and passion you demonstrated these last five years made the struggles of being a student athlete all worth it."

Markway was plagued with injuries over his career and had a sixth year of eligibility he opted not to use.

In his final season, he caught 31 passes for 349 yards to lead all tight ends and scored twice. He finishes his career with 37 catches for 459 yards and three total touchdowns.

With him leaving, the Gamecocks become young at tight end with Nick Muse the most experienced returner at that spot. They have two freshmen in KeShawn Toney and Trae Kenion on the roster with Eric Shaw committed in the 2020 class and the potential to add another H-back style of player in Jaheim Bell soon.

This is the first Gamecock with eligibility left to opt for his NFL future. Jake Bentley had a year left and graduate transferred to Utah.

Sadarius Hutcherson and Shi Smith both expressed publicly said they'll return for their senior seasons.