Both Keyshawn Bryant and Jermaine Couisnard have put their names in the NBA draft pool with the primary goal of getting feedback from professional personnel.

South Carolina has three players already declare for the NBA Draft this offseason—one of which will also enter the transfer portal—but Frank Martin is under the impression as of right now both will be in Gamecock uniforms next season.

“I have unbelievable relationships with Jermaine and Keyshawn and their families. Every indication is they’re exploring to get information. The rules are there to allow it, why not do it?” Frank Martin said. “They’re at workouts every day, Keyshawn and Jermaine. Every indication is they’ll play for us next year.”

Bryant averaged a career-high 14.4 points on 48.3 percent shooting last season while Couisnard’s numbers slid some, averaging 10.1 points shooting 30.2 percent from the field.

Their plans could change obviously if either impresses in an interview or workout, however those look this year, but for now Martin believes both will be back in Columbia next season for their fourth years with the program.

It’s the same path a lot of former Gamecocks have taken with Sindarius Thornwell and Chris Silva testing draft waters before coming back to school.

AJ Lawson has also done it, but his path this offseason is a little different than his two teammates.

Under the NBA’s collective bargaining agreement, a player “shall not be entitled to withdraw from more than two NBA Drafts.”

Lawson’s tested the waters both times after his freshman and sophomore seasons and, if he does it again, would mean not being able to return for his senior year in Columbia.

“AJ’s been home for two weeks cause they take all these classes online. That’s the way it is. He’s been home for about two weeks. He’s been with his family. AJ doesn’t get a, ‘if it doesn’t work out I’ll go back year’ this year,” Martin said.

“Once that decision is made it’s one way or another. It’s careful. The last couple years it can be reckless and there’s a safety net. Right now there is no safety net. When he makes a decision it’s all in. There’s no turning back.”

Martin also said Seventh Woods could opt to come back for his final season of college and utilize his extra year of eligibility.

Woods started 13 games last season, averaging 5.4 points on 36.8 percent shooting but battled injuries late. He didn’t play in three of the team’s final five games and injured his groin seven minutes into the regular season finale at Kentucky.

The goal now is to get healthy, Martin said, before making a decision.

“He’s trying to get himself healthy. His injury was really severe. His groin tear actually detached from the bone, his groin did. He’s trying to get himself healthy before making a decision. Obviously he’s been in college for five years. He’d much rather try and pursue a professional career but he’s not in a position to make that decision. For seniors not counting against your 13 scholarships, there’s no rush to make that decision.”