MBB Adds Two Assistants From UT Chattanooga

Tanner Bronson, Paris' top assistant from UTC who he mentioned in his opening press conference, and Eddie Shannon have been officially approved to join Paris' staff at South Carolina. The news comes a day after he hired his first staff member, Carey Rich. It would seem thus far that Paris wants to mix people familiar with his system with people familiar with the state of South Carolina, which could prove to be a winning combo.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Head coach Lamont Paris has hired Tanner Bronson and Eddie Shannon as assistant coaches on his new staff at South Carolina. Both join Paris after working previously for him at Chattanooga. Bronson was an assistant for the Mocs the past five seasons (2017-22) and Shannon for the last three (2019-22).

"I am extremely excited to announce these additions to my staff and cannot wait to have them put their fingerprints on Gamecock basketball," said Paris. "Tanner has been with me since day one of my head coaching career. He's extremely talented as a teacher as well as an evaluator and a recruiter. His impact on building a championship team and culture was incredibly significant. As a former standout guard in the SEC, Eddie Shannon is extremely familiar with this league and what it takes to be successful. He does a tremendous job with our perimeter players, and is very familiar with our geographic footprint from a recruiting standpoint."



