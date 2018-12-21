“In the games I’m just trying to rebound and play defense,” Frink said. “The ball keeps falling in my hands and I’m trying to score.”

Freshman Alanzo Frink had a coming-out game in the loss to Virginia. Playing just his fourth game of the season after missing the first six due to an offseason knee injury, Frink posted career-highs in points (9), rebounds (8), and minutes played (23).

But it wasn’t all roses for Frink. Frank Martin loves Frink’s hustle, but not his defense. Frink played mostly zone defense in high school, and then missed almost two months of practice in the offseason, so he doesn’t know how to move on defense. Virginia picked on Frink with its pick and roll, and Frink wasn’t able to adjust.

“He’s not ready as a defender,” Martin said. “They put Alanzo in a ball screen every single time, and all of a sudden the guards are getting beat.”



3. Help wanted

Due to injuries, South Carolina played just eight players against Virginia. Sophomore Jason Cudd and freshman Nathan Nelson were available, but did not play, while starters Justin Minaya (knee), Maik Kotsar (concussion), and T.J. Moss (ankle/foot) all missed the game due to injury, and of course freshman Jermaine Couisnard is still not cleared to play. The lack of bodies meant Frink more than doubled his career-high for minutes played, and Evan Hinson, who has practiced with the football team all week played a career-high 20 minutes.

The lack of depth became a factor as the Gamecocks wore down in the second half after staying close to the Cavaliers in the first half. Worse, the Gamecocks have no idea when they will get some help. Concussions and ankle injuries are notoriously unpredictable, Minaya is not expected back for several more weeks at the earliest, and Couisnard is a complete unknown. If Kotsar or Moss can play at all Saturday, even just ten minutes, it’s a big boost. At the same time, with a nine-day Christmas break to follow, it makes sense to rest them.

As of publication time, there is no word on whether Kotsar or Moss will be available. That decision will likely be made Saturday morning. Moss had a cast on his right ankle Wednesday night, which makes it seem like he is further away from returning.

3. No moral victories

The loss to Michigan was generally considered a moral victory. On the road, against a top-five opponent, South Carolina held its own. South Carolina held its own for much of the game against Virginia, but Martin wasn’t in for any moral victories this time.

“I wasn’t very positive in the locker room. I didn’t dwell on the stuff we did right because I thought we gave in. We didn’t sustain the discipline and unity that we needed to overcome a team like Virginia,” Martin said. “If we play with the resolve that we played with at MIchigan and in the first half today, we’ll be alright.”

4. Palmetto Series

Clemson has won the last two against South Carolina, but the Gamecocks won the two before that. Martin is just 2-4 against Clemson though. Across all sports, South Carolina leads this year’s Palmetto Series 5-4, including the point for winning the food drive.

5. Scouting the Tigers

Clemson is led by senior Marquise Reed, who led the Tigers in points, assists, and steals last season. He was averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game before injuring his knee against St. Peter’s. He has missed the last three games and his status for Saturday’s game. Earlier this week, Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Reed was doubtful to play, but Reed is now a game-time decision.

If Reed can’t play, the Tigers will look to Shelton Mitchell (14.5 points) and Elijah Thomas (13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds) to pick up the slack.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (4-6) vs Clemson (8-3)

When: Saturday, December 22, 2:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: ESPN2

More Basketball Links: MBB & WBB News | MBB Roster | MBB Schedule | MBB Statistics | MBB SEC Standings | MBB Top 25 Polls | MBB Commitments | MBB Recruiting Database | WBB Roster | WBB Schedule | WBB Statistics | WBB SEC Standings | WBB Top 25 Polls | WBB Commitments



