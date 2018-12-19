Don’t expect a high-scoring game Wednesday night. Frank Martin and Tony Bennett are regarded as two of the best defensive coaches in the country. Virginia’s pack-line defense is the second-stingiest in the nation, allowing just 51.2 points per game on 38.6 percent shooting. Offensively, Virginia is deliberate, slowing the pace and protecting the ball. Virginia commits just 8.3 turnovers per game and leads the country in assist-to-turnover ratio.

The Gamecocks return to the court Wednesday when they host #5 Virginia. It is the second consecutive game against a top-five opponent, and first of two this week against the ACC.

“They don’t hold the ball, they’re not stalling, they keep playing offense,” Martin said. “It’s hard to get your guys, especially with so many freshmen, to play with that kind of patience.”

It will be a challenge for a Gamecock team that has been, at best, inconsistent on offense. The gamecocks are shooting just 42 percent from the floor and 32 percent from three, while committing 14.4 turnovers per game. Martin has complained numerous times this season about players not running plays correctly, and, as good as he has been since taking over point guard duties, A.J. Lawson is still a freshman.

“When there’s difficult moments during the game, everyone’s got to stand tall and stand strong,” Martin said. “That’s where youth gets in the way.”

2. Michigan Morale

South Carolina has to look at its performance against Michigan as a moral victory. The Wolverines, currently ranked #4, were on the verge of turning the game into a blowout multiple times, but South Carolina played hard throughout and made Michigan earn the win. Even though it was a loss, it was the most complete game South Carolina has played this season.

Now South Carolina has to carry the same effort and execution into another difficult game. In terms of style, Michigan and Virginia play differently, but both rely primarily on their defense.

“Michigan’s a lot more aggressive in denials and off the ball,” Martin said, comparing that defense to how South Carolina likes to play. “(Virginia has) unbelievable length at all five spots. They pressure the ball and basically dare you, drive the ball, go ahead and try.”

3. Silva Surprise

It’s beating a dead horse (or feeding a fed horse, per PETA), but as Chris Silva goes, the Gamecocks go. His struggles this season are well-documented, as are the occasional flashes of the Chris Silva that earned all those preseason accolades.

You can usually tell after the first ten minutes which Silva South Carolina is getting. If he is aggressive and engaged early - and staying out of foul trouble - he usually stays that way throughout the game. If he gets off to a slow start, or picks up early fouls, Silva rarely picks things up late in the game.

Silva had 18 points and 12 rebounds against Michigan, just his third double-double of the season, and refused to let South Carolina give up.

“I was just out there enjoying myself,” Silva said. “Was it the best game I’ve played (this season)? Probably, but I just enjoy the competition.”

4. Looking ahead

On Saturday, South Carolina hosts Clemson, and while Clemson is not playing at the same level as Michigan or Virginia game, it will still be a pressure-packed game. But with exams and classes over, the players can focus solely on basketball. Martin loves this time of the season because he loves the unlimited practice time. He expects South Carolina to show improvement, especially with the number of freshmen still getting used to college responsibilities.

“They start, not physically, just mentally, wearing down towards the end of the semester,” Martin said. “It’s been my experience that once those classes end, they catch their breath a little bit and become a lot more productive on the basketball court.”

5. Belk Bowl preview?

For two schools with little recent history, South Carolina and Virginia seemingly cannot escape each other in 2018. In women’s basketball, Dawn Staley beat her alma mater in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, after the Cavaliers pulled off a first round upset to advance. It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2007, and just the sixth overall.

In football, the teams have met 34 times, with South Carolina holding a 21-12-1 series record. However, they have not met in 15 years, since the 2003 game in Columbia. That game is best remembered for Troy Williamson’s 99-yard touchdown reception, which helped unranked South Carolina upset #15 Virginia 31-7.

Not surprisingly, the two have met most often in men’s basketball, but just five times since South Carolina left the ACC. This is the first game between the two since 2002, a 74-67 win in the NIT, and first in Columbia since 1971. The other three games as non-conference foes were all in neutral site tournaments. The series record is tied at 24 wins apiece,

What does all this have to do with the outcome of Wednesday night’s game? Nothing. Except that you can expect some amusing tweets from the Belk Bowl.

The Ws

Who: South Carolina (4-5) vs #5 Virginia (9-0)

When: Wednesday, December 19, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network

