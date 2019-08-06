SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Columbia (S.C.) A.C. Flora class of 2020 power forward Patrick Iriel landed the scholarship offer he had been waiting for and didn't wait to accept it.

Offered this week by South Carolina head coach Frank Martin and staff, the 6-foot-10, 230-pounder announced a commitment to the Gamecocks on Tuesday.

It's been a big year for Iriel who has seen his stock rise along with a big AAU season with the Upward Stars.

Georgia Tech and Southern Cal offered after watching him play in April to go along with offers from Butler, Cincinnati and Boston College, among others.

A three-star prospect on Rivals, Iriel is considered the No. 40 power forward in his class. Rivals.com's Dan McDonald calls him "a good athlete, [who] has a high motor, and is improving his skill level."

Iriel is the Gamecocks first commit for the class of 2020.

