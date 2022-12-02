Ron Bailey is the Publisher at HoyaReport.com, the Georgetown site on Rivals.

Game Info

South Carolina (3-4) concludes its Washington D.C. road trip on Saturday with a noon (ET) matchup at Georgetown. Scott Graham (pxp) and Donny Marshall (analyst) will be on the call for the nationally televised broadcast on FS1. The Gamecocks are seeking the program’s first win on the road in the all-time series with Hoyas. Carolina defeated Georgetown 80-67 last season on Dec. 5 at Colonial Life Arena. GAME INFORMATION Matchup: South Carolina at Georgetown (Hoyas lead, 4-2) Time: Dec. 3 at 12 p.m. Venue: Capital One Arena (20,600) Tickets: click here TV: FS1 Radio: 107.5 The Game Live Stats: StatBroadcast

What Is The Identity Of the 22-23 Hoyas?

They are trying to figure that out. HC Pat Ewing WANTS the team to be inside out and push offensively, press significantly, and play primarily man defense on that end of the floor. They've consistently done none of that, effectively.

Keys To The Game

Keys to the game are the Hoyas can't be scoreless for long stretches, can't let the ball stick, and must remain focused. Defending G.G. Jackson is crucial as well and could be problematic. Inside out offensively is important also.

Prediction