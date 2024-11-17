WBB: ECU Preview

Who: #1 South Carolina (3-0) vs. East Carolina at Colonial Life Arena. Time/TV: 2:00 PM streaming on SEC+ Line: SC -38.5. Total 130.5. History: The Gamecocks hold a 16-1 edge in the series against East Carolina with the lone loss coming in the inaugural game of the series in the 1974-75 season. Last Meeting: The two teams have met twice in South Carolina’s Dawn Staley era, including last season’s 73-36 Gamecock win in Greenville (Dec. 30, 2023). Columbia’s own MiLaysia Fulwiley and Ashlyn Watkins led the way with 12 and 11 points, respectively, as South Carolina posted a 73-36 victory. The win was a dominant defensive performance as the Pirates shot just 19.4 percent from the field.

Gamecock Notes

South Carolina hasn’t hit their stride yet but some individuals are playing their best basketball. Junior Chloe Kitts is averaging a double-double this season with 19.0 points and 12.0 rebounds per game while shooting a team-high 62.5 percent from the field. MiLaysia Fulwiley has been filling it up since the opener vs Michigan, averaging 15.5 points on 63.0 percent shooting over the last two games, including an 18-point outing against #9/8 NC State last Sunday. The announced crowd of 15,550 for the Coppin State home opener is the highest attended game in the NCAA so far this season. Today’s game will top that as the first of five sellouts already announced for this season. With a win today, South Carolina would tie its program record for consecutive victories at 42, which is tied for seventh-best in NCAA Div. I history. The Gamecocks’ first 42-game streak ran March 18, 2022, through March 27, 2023. The current 41-game streak began on Nov. 6, 2024.

Prediction: Carolina 91-55. Bonus Prediction: Carolina ranked 18th in the next playoff poll.