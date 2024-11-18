South Carolina vs. Clemson football set for noon kick on ESPN

The rivalry is set.

South Carolina vs. Clemson football will be a noon kick-off on ESPN on Nov. 30, the second straight South Carolina trip to the upstat with a noon start. The Gamecocks won 31-30 at Clemson in the same time slot back in 2022, their only other trip to Memorial Stadium of the Shane Beamer era so far.

Clemson is currently 8-2 on the season with a game against FCS Citadel this week leading into the rivalry, a similar tune-up game to what the Gamecocks will get this week on senior day against Wofford.

This game will also mark a return to national television for the rivalry after a one-year hiatus when the game was on SEC Network in 2023.

