SOUTH CAROLINA MEN'S BASKETBALL

The Gamecocks used three big second half runs to take down the Razorbacks 77-65.

South Carolina trailed by 13 in the second half, but a 12-0 run nearly erased the entire deficit. A.J. Lawson had two threes to start the run, and Hassani Gravett drilled another three to cap things off.

Moments later, a 10-0 run put South Carolina ahead for good. Lawson again starting the run with a basket and Gravett tied the game at 54 with a three. A three-point play by Lawson put South Carolina ahead, and then Lawson fed Bryant for a fast break alley-oop that brought the crowd to its feet.

Arkansas scored seven straight to retake the lead, but it was Arkansas last gasp. Bryant tied the game on a putback, and then put South Carolina ahead for good with a fast break layup. South Carolina finished the game on a 10-0 run as Arkansas imploded in the final minutes.

Lawson had a game-high 24 points to go with seven rebounds. Bryant added 17, and Chris Silva had 16 points and eight rebounds and held Arkansas’ Daniel Gafford to just eight points.

