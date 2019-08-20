On Tuesday, Bryan McClendon met with the media and discussed the decision and what led the coaches to pick the freshman passer.

One of the biggest decisions of preseason camp was made recently with the Gamecocks picking Ryan Hilinski as the team's backup quarterback entering the season.

"There was a lot of stuff. There’s a lot of data you take and stats that are being taken every single practice," McClendon said. "A lot of stuff factored in. in order to do that, you have make sure we’re keeping a good eye on every single rep those guys take. I know definitely nothing’s final. It’s definitely a long season and you never know what could happen, but that was the decision that was made.”

Also see: A Tuesday afternoon update on Dakereon Joyner

Hilinski was named the team's backup quarterback behind Jake Bentley, being picked after a three week long competition with redshirt freshman Dakereon Joyner during fall camp.

Joyner was given the news and the day off from practice Monday to process him not getting the No. 2 spot, and McClendon said he's approached the next few days well.

The redshirt freshman was back at practice Tuesday afternoon.

“When you approach not just him but anybody with that news they do a good job digesting it and understanding it," McClendon said. "It has to be clearly communicated and I think we did a good job of that. I think you want to make sure, especially with a guy in his position, he takes on any other role he might take; whether that’s backing up, third string or something else. you want guys that want to do it. Regardless of the skill set or what the situation might be, you want guys that want to do it. Right now, he wants to be here and he’s working hard.”

Also see: Latest team scoop after the scrimmage

Hilinski was a four-star recruit out of Orange Lutheran (Calif.) where he was an Elite 11 Finalist his senior season.

As a senior, he threw for over 2,700 yards and almost 30 touchdowns before enrolling at South Carolina in the winter to go through spring practice with the team.

It was a two-man competition between him and Joyner, and Hilinski won the battle after the team's second scrimmage last weekend.

McClendon said the reason the Gamecocks made the decision now was because the team is starting preparations for North Carolina Thursday.

“You’re this far out from the game," he said. "We’re kind of leaving training camp mindset behind today. Once we get back together, we have to make sure we’re planning and getting stuff ready for the game.”

The decision thrusts Joyner into an interesting situation as well, essentially making him choose if he wants to be the No. 3, change positions or transfer.

McClendon will reiterate there's still some time left in camp and things could change, but right now this is what the Gamecocks have settled on.

Also see: Full recap from Robinson's meeting with the media

He also didn't rule out playing Joyner some at another position or in some other way.

“There’s different scenarios where we could use him. The bottom line is you want to make sure your best guys are out there. If he’s one of the best guys, we want to make sure he’s out there.”