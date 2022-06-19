More On The Commitment Of ATH/TE Kamron Sandlin

Yesterday, South Carolina landed its seventh and eighth public commitment for the 2023 class. Earlier in the day, DB Judge Collier revealed his commitment from Wednesday's #WelcomeHome tweet, and then Saturday evening ATH/TE Kamron Sandlin out of Anniston, Alabama revealed his commitment, which coach Shane Beamer had teased earlier in the day with one of two Saturday #WelcomeHome tweets. If you're having trouble keeping up, the short summary is that South Carolina has 8 public commitments and three #WelcomeHomes that have not been revealed, though there is a question about whether we should still count the January #WelcomeHome.

Though Sandlin is listed on Rivals as a QB, and he does have legitimate potential there, the Gamecocks offered him as a TE back in May. He wasn't someone I was hearing a ton about until this week when I confirmed with him that he was making an unofficial visit on Friday, and I began to dig a little deeper into what soon looked like a very real possibility that Sandlin had found his college home. There's a reason I kept the thread on the Insider's Forum of him pinned, and if you don't normally look there as a part of your daily reading, you definitely should if you're looking for hints and tidbits, especially this time of year.

When looking at the film, it is clear that Sandlin is an elite athlete for his size, 6'4" 220 lbs. There will be another article breaking down the film directly, but watching any of his run plays shows just how quickly he can move, and how difficult it can be to bring that freight train down. This ultimately could be a very savvy steal from Beamer and TE Coach Jody Wright. We mentioned that fellow TE commit Connor Cox, while an athlete in his own right, could fill a role more akin to Transfer TE Nate Adkins, that is to say an in-line blocker with the potential for a few pass attempts per game. Sandlin however could be a legitimate weapon in the offense in the coming years if he can develop his ability to use that athleticism and big frame to both block and fight through traffic for openings across the middle. If he does, I think many LBs will have quite a rough time keeping up with him all game long.

Sandlin chose South Carolina over other SEC offers from Mississippi State and Kentucky.