Before the scheduled season, we're looking at each class and some of the most important players in each, with the crop of redshirt freshmen class up next.

With it, South Carolina gets the chance to play players for up to four games and still maintain a redshirt year. The Gamecocks have a few talented freshmen who played and redshirted last season would could be leaned on more this season.

College football had a new redshirt rule in place the last two seasons, and the Gamecocks have taken full advantage of it.

Cam Smith

Before Coronavirus shut down spring ball, Smith was getting rave reviews from his coaches and teammates about the growth he made entering year two of the program.

South Carolina will need him to take another step forward, and if he does it will give the Gamecocks more flexibility in the defensive backfield. If he can take over one of the starting cornerback spots it could allow Israel Mukuamu a change to impact the game at both corner and safety.

South Carolina needs him to take another step forward to not only impact this season but feel good about the cornerback position after Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu leave.

Jakai Moore

Moore was one of the Gamecocks' biggest recruiting wins in the 2019 class and wound up starting a few games at tackle as a freshman. With the Gamecocks looking for a starting left tackle, he's competing with Jazston Turnetine for the spot and could ultimately earn some starts at right guard as well.

The Gamecocks need him to take another step forward to help either bolster the starting offensive line or depth behind the starters.

Rodricus Fitten

After losing D.J. Wonnum to the draft, the Gamecocks are going to need to find someone or a handful of players to replace his production and that's where Fitten could come into play.

The BUCK who was nicknamed Hot Rod by his teammates was getting solid reviews as a freshman but didn't play much behind a guy like Wonnum. South Carolina needs him to continue to develop and make an impact on the defensive line.

Vincent Murphy

Murphy, who redshirted last season at center with Donell Stanley anchoring the spot the last two years. Murphy, entering his second season in the program, is competing for the starting center spot entering the 2020 season.

If he takes the next step in his game he could earn a starting job, which would be beneficial for South Carolina, but the Gamecocks also need him to help add depth to the center spot if he doesn't ultimately win it.

Keshawn Toney and Trae Kenion

Nick Muse is the presumed starter at tight end this year but South Carolina needs a second starter in two tight end sets and both Toney and Kenion are in the running to earn the spot.

The pair played sparingly last season as freshmen behind Kyle Markway and Muse but have talent and need to utilize it to try and make the jump from redshirt to starter in one offseason.

The Gamecocks need as many offensive weapons as they can get this season.