The hype continues to build for Israel Mukuamu entering his junior season.

ESPN's lead draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his top prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft with Mukuamu one of the best cornerbacks on his board.

Mukuamu didn't make the top 25 overall prospects, but Kiper considers him the fourth-best cornerback in next year's draft class and one of the best in the SEC.

He's behind Ohio State's Shaun Wade, Alabama's Patrick Surtain II and Elijah Molden from Washington and ahead of Paulson Adebo from Stanford on Kiper's list.

Mukuamu is coming off a very solid sophomore season where he racked up 59 tackles and four interceptions, three of which came in one game against Georgia.

He also deflected nine passes as well.

Mukuamu finished last season with a Pro Football Focus grade of 72, the highest among all cornerbacks on the team, and he had a coverage grade of 70.9.



He's not the only Gamecock corner who could be drafted next year with Jaycee Horn widely considered one of the better defensive backs in the draft class as well.