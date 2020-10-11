Muschamp didn’t award a defensive lineman of the day after a 41-7 win over Vanderbilt, expressing disappointment in the group’s inability to hold steady in the run game.

After every win, Will Muschamp always hands out awards, or Players of the Day honors, to different position groups but one group was missing from this week’s run down.

“We gave up 3.75 a carry and gave up four big run plays. I thought we played high and soft up front,” Muschamp said. “We didn’t disengage; we didn’t get off blocks. We better get that corrected before Saturday. We have to play better pad level and do a better job disengaging and getting off blocks."

Also see: Ten stats from Saturday's blowout win

The frustration stemmed from the play of Zacch Pickens and Jabari Ellis, who struggled at times to clog up the middle and limit some of Vanderbilt’s explosive plays in the run game.

Vanderbilt only rushed for 76 yards but did have two players—Jamauri Wakefield and Keyon Brooks—average over four yards per carry.

Pickens ended with a 62 Pro Football Focus grade and a run defense grade of 65.5. Ellis had a rather high overall grade at 76.8 and a rush defense grade of 71.1.

“We need to play better,” Muschamp said. “That’s across the board, not just there. It’s at the end positions as well.”

The Gamecocks (1-2) were down one big player on the defensive line with Keir Thomas out for unspecified reasons since Muschamp is not discussing injuries or anything COVID-19 related for the rest of the season.

When asked about Thomas postgame, Muschamp said the Gamecocks will have to wait and see if the senior defensive lineman would be available moving forward.

If he’s able to come back, he’ll obviously bring a veteran presence back to the defensive line.

If he can’t, then it’ll be up to the rest of the defense to fill that void.

They did Saturday for the most part outside of the defensive line, allowing just seven points, the fewest since allowing seven last year to Vanderbilt.

Also see: What went right, what went wrong against Vandy

“As a defense we lost one of our brothers who was down today. We definitely had to do it for him. He’s a big part of our defense. Without him being there, we had to get the job done for him,” Ernest Jones said postgame. “He’s a big part of the reason people are playing the way we’re playing. Even if he were here, we would have still played the way we were supposed to. With five not being out there, we took that, put that on our shoulder and carried that with us.”

The Gamecocks host Auburn at noon next week.