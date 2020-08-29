The Gamecocks will scrimmage for the first time in camp Williams-Brice this weekend, giving coaches their first glimpse of how players do own their own without coaches on the field.

Before training camp started, Will Muschamp identified a few areas of concern the Gamecocks would have to address over the next month before the start of the season: running back, both lines, safety and the receiver position, primarily.

Wide receiver: Shi’s been very dependable. Xavier’s had a good camp; he’s been hobbled a little bit with an ankle. I think he’s continued to come on for us. We need more guys to step up outside. Jalen Brooks has done a really nice job in the practices he’s been involved in with some explosive plays. We need to have more guys come on. I think Dakereon has done some good things. Josh Vann made a couple nice plays yesterday. We need more guys to come on. Rico’s a young player but we have some guys that can create some explosives outside.”

Running back: “We were dealt a blow with MarShawn but ZaQuandre’s done some really good things. Watching him move around, he’s extremely intelligent with his maturity. It was interesting. I called Jimbo (Fisher) since ZaQuandre signed with Florida State out of high school. I called Jimbo to ask what happened and I think sometimes—and Jimbo and Jay Graham loved him—when there is a coaching change, the head coach isn’t there anymore, the coach that recruits you is not there, the position coach is not there sometimes young men lose their way as far as where they are in the process and transition. I think that’s what happened with ZaQuandre. He’s been great. Our guys love him. He’s come in the building and worked extremely hard. Deshaun (Fenwick) had some really good days as far as our first six practices. Kevin Harris has done a good job and Rashad Amos is a really talented young player. He needs to continue to come on mentally.”

Offensive line: “We need to be more consistent on the offensive line. Jazston Turnetine, Jaylen Nichols, Jakai Moore, Jovaughn Gwyn. Those guys need to be more consistent in what we’re doing, bottom line.”

Tight end: “Nick Muse has done a nice job at tight end but we still need to continue to come on at that position.”

Defensive line: “Jabari Ellis has had a nice camp. Keir Thomas, Zacch Pickens, Rick Sandidge continues to come on. Alex Huntley, as a young player, I’ve been very pleased with how he’s handled the moment. Saturday’s a big day for everybody but certainly young guys first time in the stadium and seeing how they perform. Aaron Sterling and JJ (Enagbare) have played well on the edges. Brad (Johnson) playing both SAM and BUCK for us. Brad, I think, is in the best shape he’s been in since he’s been here. He’s playing well at the point of attack. Tonka Hemingway, as a young player, continues to come on and Joe Anderson.

Safety: “We have to play better at the safety position. You go back, and T-Rob and I were talking last night, but 2017 with Chris Lammons and D.J. Smith was the best safety play we’ve had since we’ve been here. It’s been very inconsistent to this point. We need to play better there.”

Special teams: A the punter position Kai (Kroeger) has shown a very good leg but has been inconsistent at times with some things. We’re going to do some live punt on Saturday where we’ll put him under duress a little bit and he has to get the ball off. Who will be our punt returner? I don’t know yet. Jaycee Horn’s done some nice things. Jammie Robinson’s done some nice things. Shi Smith (too). Who will be our kick returner? We’ll get a live rep on Saturday. I don’t know where we’ll go as far as that with Shi Smith, Xavier Legette, Dakereon Joyner.”