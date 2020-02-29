As coaches left for other jobs or positions were rearranged on staff, Bryan McClendon remained on staff through all of it despite opportunities to leave Columbia, something Will Muschamp is glad has stayed steady.

Through all the movement the Gamecock coaching staff had this offseason—specifically the last month or so—one stayed extremely constant.

“It was huge to have Bryan back. And as far as any other things that are concerned, we're glad he's at South Carolina. A lot of information out there is also misinformation, and in that situation, there was a lot of misinformation,” Muschamp said. “But guys, we have interest on our coaches every year, and we have coaches on our staff, including Bryan, that turn down other opportunities to stay at South Carolina. So, you know, we don't always know exactly what all is happening out there, and I'll leave it at that.”

McClendon, who was stripped of play calling duties this offseason after a lackluster showing in 2019, remained on staff still as the team’s receivers coach, the position he’s coached since his arrival on staff with Muschamp in 2016.

After being moved to just receivers coach and not offensive coordinator, he was linked to a job with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL with it ultimately going to Ike Hilliard.

Because of that, McClendon is staying put in Columbia and on Muschamp’s staff.

His position group this year has talent but is unproven with just two 150-yard receivers on the roster and one receiver who caught more than 20 passes returning.

What Muschamp and McClendon are hoping is McClendon to continue what Muschamp thinks is a solid track record in bringing in and developing good receivers.

“What he did with OrTre Smith as a freshman, what he's done with Shi Smith as he's come in, and some other guys. Xavier Legette’s never played receiver before, and then all of sudden steps out and starts in the Southeastern Conference, and was a very productive player for us,” Muschamp said. “So it was huge to have Bryan back.”

McClendon’s coached two receivers who will likely be draft picks and playing in the NFL soon: Deebo Samuel and Bryan Edwards.



Samuel is coming off a stellar rookie year where he played in the Super Bowl and Edwards, who broke multiple school records last season, should be drafted this year. Both were coached by McClendon at South Carolina.

“Bryan's done a fantastic job. I look at the development of Deebo Samuel who's extremely talented, so I'm not taking anything away from Deebo, but when we first got here, everybody tells us he's a speed sweep guy, that's what he is. And then, when you talk to the San Francisco 49ers, they talk about his readiness to play in the National Football League. And then you look at his rookie year and what he accomplished. Now, I think you have to credit that to the development of where he was in college, and I think that a lot of that credit goes to Deebo, there's no doubt about it, but a lot of that credit goes to Bryan,” Muschamp said.

“You look at Bryan Edwards who walked out of here statistically as the best receiver in South Carolina history. Now whether we agree he is or not, his name's plastered all over that stadium for what he accomplished here, and his development with four years with coach McClendon, in my opinion, was outstanding.”

The Gamecocks started spring practice last week with Mike Bobo taking over as offensive coordinator and McClendon working exclusively with the receivers and helping some on special teams.

Muschamp is hoping by making the switch and letting McClendon focus solely on receivers to continue seeing development.

“Anytime you take a lesser responsibility off someone, you obviously can concentrate more on that,” Muschamp said. “So at the end of the day, he's a good football coach and I'm glad he's here.”