White, who’s still taking a few classes in junior college, won’t finish up with that until sometime this summer and should be able to enroll right as fall camp is starting.

As of mid-May, Will Muschamp is still “absolutely” expecting running back signee ZaQuandre White to arrive on campus this fall.

“ZaQuandre is working through a couple classes in June and probably won’t be with us until August,” Muschamp said in an interview with Sports Talk SC. “He’s got to finish up a few classes and I would probably say the date he’d be done with that is the middle of July.”

Also see: Breaking down the BUCKs and DEs

White committed to South Carolina right before the late signing period and signed on National Signing Day as one of the best junior college running backs in the country.

Last season at Iowa Western White averaged 6.4 yards per carry and scored 10 touchdowns last year, ending up the No. 15 overall junior college prospect in the country for the 2020 class.

When he arrives, he’ll also do so with a few injured guys coming back full speed.

Muschamp said in his interview he’s expecting four guys coming off major injuries—Dylan Wonnum, Nick Muse, Collin Hill and tight end signee Jaheim Bell —back and full go for fall camp, whenever that is.

Wonnum is coming off a hip injury that kept him out of spring practice before it wsa canceled and is now working in Georgia to get back to full strength.

“Dylan Wonnum’s doing great,” Muschamp said. “He’s working with a trainer in Atlanta right now but he’s moving around extremely well.”

Also see: Breaking down the Gamecocks' receiver position

Muse tore his ACL later in the season, sidelining him for the final few games of the year. He’s had around eight months now to rehab and Muschamp likes where he is a few months out from the schedule start of the season.

“He’s another guy you have to slow down in the training process. Him and his brother go out and push cars and other fun stuff like that and I’m calling to make sure he’s cleared to do all of this stuff,” he said. “He’ll be full speed once we go.”

For Hill, he transferred in with Mike Bobo from Colorado State in the midst of ACL rehab after tearing it his final year with the Rams.

When he was healthy last year, he completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 840 yards and eight touchdowns.

He’s back home in the upstate practicing and throwing with a few of his older teammates.

Also see: K'Won Powell talks South Carolina interest

“Collin, I talked to Mike Bobo today about Collin,” Muschamp said. “He’s doing some under center work with some guys he’s throwing with right now at Dorman. He’s feeling really good about his knee.”



For Bell, he’s coming off ACL surgery and Muschamp joked he’s sending videos to him almost every day detailing his progress.

“I think he’s going to be a good mismatch in coverage,” Muschamp said.