And a few years later, as Galvan becomes the latest South Carolina baseball commit, Lopez saw the same thing play out.

He remembers how easy of a recruitment it was and how Galvan took a chance on Lopez and Howard, just wanting a chance to compete.

“I know for Wilson he set out with a goal that he wanted to get back to the SEC. I know he had some SEC schools reach out. With him he’s going for more feel. It goes back to the recruitment process we had with him,” Lopez told GamecockCentral.

“He’s looking for that relationship and connection between a coach and player. That’s the biggest thing that stuck out with him. Right away he thought it was a good fit. They were easy to talk to. It doesn’t hurt they’re in the SEC with big-time facilities. But it was more about the conversations they had.”

Galvan, a junior college outfielder, committed to the Gamecocks in the middle of last week becoming just the second JUCO pledge in the 2021 class.

After starting his career at Ole Miss and transferring, he’s settled at Howard and has become a staple at the top of the order and in right field for his junior college.

Through 13 games (46 at-bats), Galvan is hitting .348/.492/.630 with four home runs, eight RBI and 11 walks to just six strikeouts. He’s also stolen three bases.

“He just does everything really well. That’s, for me, what you’re getting out of him in a lineup is you don’t know if he’s going to go home run or double, single, bunt or whatever but I know there’s going to be some type of productivity from them. You can always count on him giving you something,” Lopez said.

“It’s a good AB every time. He has a good feel for the game. His plan, his approach at the plate is simple. He just lets it happen. His whole thing is: make hard contact and live with the results.”

With the Gamecocks having potentially three draft-eligible outfielders this season in Brady Allen, Andrew Eyster and Noah Myers there is a need for outfielders in this class and Galvan becomes the fourth in the group.

Thad Ector, Dariyan Pendergrass and Elijah Lambros as outfielders for the 2021 class join him.

Galvan, who’s biggest tool is speed, can play all three spots but plays corner outfield at Howard because of a wonky right field that’s trickier than most at the junior college level.

There’s no doubt, Lopez said, he could play in center as well and impact the top of the lineup.

“He can go it. He’s just got good speed and good reads. If the ball’s in the air and he’s running for it,” he said. “I feel like most of the time he’s going to catch it. From a lineup standpoint, he’s going to give you plus ABs. He doesn’t swing at bad pitches.”

Galvan still has a full junior college season to but Lopez is excited about what Galvan brings to a team and what he’ll do at South Carolina.

“I think people are really going to like him. He’s got a great personality. He’s easy to talk to. He’s unbelievable team guy. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t go there and impact the team someway somehow,” Lopez said. “He’s going to help win. That’s what you want as a coach...I think he’s going to end up being in that lineup and be a big piece for them down the road.”