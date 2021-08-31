New baseball commit 'loved the energy' at South Carolina

The right-handed pitcher in Columbia for a prospect camp, got the chance to pitch at Founders Park and didn’t wait long to make his commitment, officially announcing it just over a week later as the newest member of the 2022 class.

Logan Plasencia already knew South Carolina was one of the handful of schools he was considering committing to, but a trip up to campus last weekend was enough to push the Gamecocks to the top.

“I went to one of the Gamecocks’ games during the season and I just loved it. I loved it more than the others. I went to a couple games to see the crowds, and I loved the energy there,” he said.

“I went to the prospect camp recently and when I got there the coaches were amazing. I loved the coaches, they loved me and we clicked really well. I was really happy about that.”

Also see: Impressive 2024 guard breaks down elite camp visit

Plasencia, originally from Florida, made his way up on his own accord to Founders Park in May for the first time to watch South Carolina play Mississippi State and was blown away by it and what the campus had to offer.

“The hospitality,” he said about the visit. “I love that part. Walking around the campus and everything, I knew I wanted to play in front of those fans. I’m excited about that and just can’t wait to do it.”

Then, as he got on campus near the end of August to pitch in front of the Gamecocks’ coaching staff, he continued to be impressed as he spent more and more time with new pitching coach Justin Parker.

“He was really cool. We pitched two innings so he was actually trying to help me with some stuff between innings and do different stuff. It was great. I love the relationship with coach Parker,” Plasencia said. “He’s a great guy and I’m excited to work with him more. He’s really cool and was super stoked when I announced I was going to play for them. He was definitely really happy.”

Also see: Which Gamecocks could take the biggest step this fall?

In terms of what the Gamecocks are getting, Plasencia is listed as the No. 224 overall prospect in the 2022 class and a top 50 prospect coming out of Florida for his age.

South Carolina fell in love with the fastball, which has topped out at 95 miles per hour.

“They love the fastball, they love the velocity. The slider, it’s a really good pitch I’ve been using but they love the fastball. I was able to run it up to 95 and they were loving that,” he said. “That’s a strikeout pitch I use a lot and rely on, but lately the slider’s been a pitch I’ve been developing well.”

Along with the explosive fastball, Plasencia throws a developing slider and changeup and improving all three pitches will be a focal point of his offseason and senior year regiment before arriving on campus.

“I’m working on that slider, trying to throw it a little bit harder and get it a little bit faster and get the spin rate up with more control,” he said. “My fastball, I feel like I can dot it wherever I want, but get the velo up and start dotting it up a little bit better.”

Also see: Notes, film as Gamecock commits continue their high school seasons

With his commitment, South Carolina has 12 in its 2022 class with the bulk of those being pitchers at the moment.

Plasencia is the fifth committed right-hander in the class and just can’t wait to get on campus and pitch in what he’s expecting to be an electric atmosphere week in and week out.

It’s going to be a lot to take in and I’m excited about that. I feed off that. I feed off the energy. In bad situations or when things get tough I love the pressure situation,” he said. “I’m really excited about that and the pressure of playing Ole Miss or Vanderbilt, coming in and just dominating. That’s what I’m really excited about; I can’t wait to do that.”