New Gamecock baseball assistants will be 'great mesh'

It’s the same Parker who, after stops at UCF and then Indiana, made his way to South Carolina this summer after Skylar Meade took the Troy head coaching gig and Beaver is excited to see what his former coach can bring to Columbia.

A wide-eyed freshman heading to UCF, Beaver saw the coaching staff who recruited him leave for other jobs and the Golden Knights bring in a young and up-and-coming pitching coach in Justin Parker.

Five years ago Dallas Beaver was in a very similar situation almost every South Carolina freshman currently on the roster is facing.

“For me, he made the transition so much easier. That comfortability you might have with a coach allows you to play freer. For a guy to entrust in you and show confidence in you, there’s nothing more important than that,” Beaver told GamecockCentral.

“That's something he does in all the players, regardless of how bad you might be playing. He’s seen you working and doing different things so he’s going to put his faith and trust in guys who put in the work. It’s amazing how easy he made the transition.”

Beaver never threw a pitch for Parker in two years together, but was the team’s catcher, a relationship he attests might be closer than him to pitchers given how much time they spend together.

In two seasons together UCF they were part of a 40-win team and went to a NCAA Regional with Beaver getting a firsthand look at Parker’s day-to-day process.

“He was more like a feel and more of an individualized program for each guy. Some things work better for other players, some things work better for different pitchers, different arm slots, all kinds of things,” Beaver said.

“He wasn’t just, ‘OK, we’re going to do everything we can to get the spin rate up.’ It was, ‘What works best for this guy?’ each guy had their own specific plan and each guy had their own specific throwing program and everyone knew exactly what it was going to be. When you showed up to the ballpark you knew exactly what you needed to get done that day. It made it so much easier.”

Parker went from UCF to Indiana, where he spent three seasons, and turned both pitching staffs into one of the best in their respective conferences. The Hoosiers had a 3.17 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP in 2021, a season ending at 22-9.

Beaver, after a three-year career at UCF, came to South Carolina for the 2020 season only to see it cut short because of COVID-19. What his short seven-month stint in Columbia did show him was how head coach Mark Kingston operated, and thinks the mesh between Kingston and Parker will go well.

“I think it’ll be great… I don’t think he would have been hired if coach Kingston didn’t trust him. I think there’s going to be comfortability with both of them. Coach Parker is a great baseball mind when it comes to straight up the game of baseball,” Beaver said.

“He’s got to be one of the best in the game when it comes to those analytical, in-game moments of what we do in this situation. There weren’t too many better to turn to coach Parker in those situations. I think it’ll be a good mesh.”

But Parker isn’t the only new addition to the coaching staff.

He’s joined by longtime Southern Mississippi assistant—most recently at Texas A&M—Chad Caillet, the mastermind behind the Golden Eagles’ offenses in the 2010s.

“The best word I can give you is just a fearless and relentless. That’s how we were when I was at Southern Miss. it was one dude after another, one through nine,” Bryant Bowen said.

“Being fearless on the bases when it comes to that: a lot of hit and runs, rip and runs where guys are getting steals but the guy’s up there to hit a double. It’s a never-ending cycle of these beasts. The talent level at South Carolina is bread and butter for what he wants to do.”