South Carolina officially unveiled their throwback uniforms last week and, while they may not become the permanent uniforms, they'll be around for a while.

Like the football program, the Gamecock men's basketball program is getting a revamped blast from the past kind of look this season.

"Obviously we’re in a contractual agreement with Under Armour and they provide new uniforms and different designs," Frank Martin said. "It’s not just my decision but the university is involved what to wear and what not to wear and what’s OK with their designs. We’re definitely going to keep the throwbacks as something we use every year.”

The uniforms are an ode to the Gamecock teams from the 1970s that included some of the programs all-time greats like Alex English, John Roche, Casey Manning and Mike Dunleavy.

It strays from the current uniform that just has "Carolina" emblazoned across the chest. Instead it has a big number in the middle sandwiched between "South" above and "Carolina" below.

“It’s going to be fun. I don’t know if our student body, I don’t know if they’re going to be able to appreciate that, but I think folks who have been a fan of Carolina basketball for a long time are going to enjoy the uniqueness of the uniforms," Martin said. "They’re real classy. I know when I first saw them, I was like, ‘Wow, that’s big time.’ I think it’s a great idea to celebrate the people who come before us.”

It's the second set of new uniforms the Gamecocks unveiled this offseason, with Under Armour tweaking the team's standard uniforms they'll wear for the majority of the games in 2019-20.

There's usually a white home uniform mixed with a black road jersey as well Under Armour provides. South Carolina's also worn garnet road uniforms as well during parts of Martin's tenure.

The throwbacks were met with a lot of admiration from the players currently on the team and they wouldn't mind to see them wore frequently moving forward.

“I love them. They’re great,” AJ Lawson said. “I saw people commenting on Twitter about (making them permanent). I wouldn’t mind. It’s actually a great jersey. It fit very well and looked nice.”

The inaugural appearance in a game will be Dec. 8 against Houston at Colonial Life Arena and the players are ready to see what they look like in game action.

“I love them,” Maik Kotsar said. “Just the overall look, it’s just a great look.”