That would be the team’s new Cyndi and Ken Long football operations center, which is in its final stages of construction and already giving the Gamecocks some positive momentum with recruits.

South Carolina’s coaches have been out on the recruiting trail ever since the season ended, and one of their biggest selling points is something they haven’t even moved into yet.

“It’s been outstanding. You look at the commitment we’re making through the university,” Will Muschamp said. “It’s amazing. We’re going to move in January 7 and that’s going to be a difference maker in our program. I’m really excited about all the investments we’re making in our program.”

Also see: Latest scoop on Jammie Robinson and an intriguing flip candidate

The team will play in its bowl game Dec. 29 against Virginia and arrive back in Columbia and move right into the team’s new facility Jan. 7.

The new state-of-the art facility spanning 110,000 square feet cost $50 million dollars to finish and, when done, will house all of the Gamecocks’ day-to-day needs.

It’ll be complete with a training room, team locker room right by the practice fields and a short walk to the indoor facility as well. It’ll have a team cafeteria as well along with a few other amenities like a team lounge, barbershop and recording studio.

Muschamp has repeatedly called the new facility a “game changer” and says it’s already making a difference with recruits.

“It all goes back to investment. When you invest in the student athlete, it’s easy to see. It’s tangible to see the investment we’re making,” Muschamp said. “It is absolutely beautiful. It’s been done first class.”

Also see: Jakai Moore breaks down his two finalists before his decision Monday

The staff, which hit the road recruiting right after the team’s regular season finale on Dec. 1 and have been on the road the majority of the last two weeks before the early signing period starts on Wednesday.



They’ll be back in Columbia Dec. 17 for the start of the Gamecocks’ bowl practice with the team’s commitments set to sign two days later.

Right now, there are 16 members in the 2019 class with Muschamp saying he and the staff are hoping to sign around 20 players in the early signing period, which means there could be upwards of four players committing over the next week or so.

Currently South Carolina has the No. 25 overall recruiting class, 11th in the SEC.

Also see: Priority receiver target breaks down Gamecock visits

“I think players see that, they see the style we play offensively this year which is exciting and that’s helped us on the offensive side of the ball,” Muschamp said. “And our track record defensively speaks for itself. We didn’t have the year we wanted defensively but we’re looking forward to what we have coming back.”

