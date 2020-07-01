Now he has the chance to play for South Carolina as the team’s newest commitment in the 2021 class.

For Becker, a lifelong Gamecock fan, that was one of the cooler experiences he had growing up.

When Matthew Becker was 12, he got the chance to be a batboy for a handful of South Carolina baseball games.

“I’ve been a lifelong fan since I could walk,” he said. “I was a batboy when I was 12 and always wanted to be a Gamecock.”

Becker officially committed to South Carolina Tuesday, announcing his decision publicly on Twitter.

Growing up in South Carolina and going to Chapin High School roughly 30 minutes from campus, he always had an affinity for playing for the Gamecocks. So when Mark Kingston and the staff offered he didn’t wait long to commit.

“It meant the world to me. It’s been my dream,” he said. “I’ve always worked towards being a Gamecock. I’m really excited.”

The 6-foot-3 lefty jumped on the Gamecocks’ radar about a year ago but his recruitment ratcheted up after a dominant start to his junior season before Coronavirus shut things down.

A year ago, his fastball was topping out around 85 miles per hour and as he began his junior year he was touching 90 miles per hour and his breaking pitches progressed dramatically as well.

That’s what attracted the Gamecocks to him and helped kick start his recruitment.

“They like the progress I’ve made over the past couple months. A year ago I was throwing like 84 or 85 and now I’m like 89 or 90 and I don’t think that’s going to stopping any time soon,” Becker said. “I feel like I’m getting stronger every day. I think they recruited me because the possibilities I can bring.”

Becker’s had a strong start to the summer as well as he gets back to baseball after a few months away from the game because of COVID-19.

He’s still been able to work out at a local gym near Chapin with the goal of putting more weight to add more velocity to his pitches.

Right now he’s listed at 180 pounds and said he wants to get up to 200 pounds by the time he gets to South Carolina.

“They mentioned that once you step on campus for the first practices, everyone has a chance,” he said. “If you’re good, you’ll play. I really liked that. There’s a lot of competition and I think I’m ready for it. “

For now, he gets to finish out his career at Chapin knowing he’s committed to his dream school.

“Playing in front of everyone and playing at a school I’ve looked up to for so long and playing in front of people I know that love and support me,” Becker said of what excites him. “It’s close to home.”