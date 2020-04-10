The three-star defender went on the record with GamecockCentral.com about the choice.

Will Muschamp's program picked up a key piece for the 2021 class this week when Nick Barrett made the choice to jump on board Gamecock football's commitment list.

"I was thinking about it for a while, then I just sat down with my parents and we talked about it," Barrett said. "I went with my gut. It’s a bonus because I get to go ahead and recruit other players that we need."

What was it about South Carolina that put things over the time for the North Carolina product, who also carried offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, and others?

"Just the vibe they gave, I felt comfortable each time I went up there, even the first time," Barrett said. "I just feel confident in my decision."

Asked for a list of players that he is hoping to help lure to Columbia, Barrett offered up one key target that Will Muschamp has been after from the Palmetto State.

"I want to get Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Big T," said Barrett.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder detailed how he went about informing the Gamecock football staff of his intentions.



"I called Coach Krantz, Coach Rocker, and Coach Muschamp," he said. "Coach Krantz thought I was messing with him and I showed him my speech before I released it. He wanted to get me on the phone with Coach Muschamp. Coach Rocker had just hit me up asking what I was doing and I told him. He thought I was messing with him, too."



Barrett is excited to play for Muschamp, with his track record of developing defensive talent for the next level.

"He's a good coach. I think we're going to get along just fine and that things will go well with him."



As a junior, Barrett tallied 70 tackles with 15 sacks from his interior defensive tackle slot and feels he will bring a well-rounded game to the next level.



"Getting in the backfield, stopping the run game," Barrett said of his skill set. "I feel like I can draw double teams so that there will be other people free and make tackles and sacks."