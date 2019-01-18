South Carolina will host four official visitors - two targets and two signees - on its campus this weekend.

Winter Park (Fla.) class of 2019 four-star defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells, who has a final three of South Carolina, Alabama and Penn State, will make his much anticipated official visit to Columbia this weekend. Sorrells, who was last on campus in the summer, will announce his decision on National Signing Day.

"South Carolina is important to me because I know for sure I could start as a true freshman and that's really important to me," Sorrells said last month. "They have a few key players on the defensive line that are leaving. For me, I feel like South Carolina's a good fit with coach (Travaris Robinson) as the defensive coordinator and coach Muschamp is a defensive guy. That's really good for me. T-Rob is really cool dude. He was at Florida and he knows the SEC really well. Every time I talk to him it's always realistic things, not trying to sell me a dream. I feel like they've always been upfront with me and real."

Atlanta (Ga.) Maynard Jackson class of 2019 three-star cornerback Dequanteous Watts will also be on campus for an official visit after landing a South Carolina offer and taking an unofficial visit at the end of the regular season.

Watts, who hosted offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon on an in-home visit Wednesday, is scheduled to official to Oregon on Jan. 25 before announcing a decision on Jan. 28.

I have Forecast predictions in for both uncommitted prospects to land with the Gamecocks.

Two prospects who have already signed with the Gamecocks - Miami (Fla.) Northwestern four-star offensive tackle Mark Fox and Mullins (S.C.) three-star wide receiver Xavier Legette - are also set to hit campus. Both signed during the early signing period.

The four prospects will be among the first to get a look at South Carolina's brand-new $50-plus million football operations facility, which officially opened last week.

South Carolina is also set to host a large crop of top underclassmen prospects, who will get their first look at the facility (more on that here).

