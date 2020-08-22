@GamecockCentral

The South Carolina football team returned to the outdoor practice fields Saturday, working out from about 11 am until 1 pm.

The team was dressed in shells for its fourth official practice of the fall camp.

"We got a lot of scrimmage snaps with the coaches getting off the field for day four," said head coach Will Muschamp following the workout. "There are a lot of things to correct - we were a little sloppy at times. Again, we're much further along than we've ever been at this point from a scheme standpoint. But there were some real good things as well. So we'll continue to let the players play, get (the coaches) off the field and continue to progress the team."