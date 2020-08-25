GamecockCentral - Notes from football practice No. 6: Sloppy day

The South Carolina football team was back on the practice fields Tuesday morning dressed in full pads for the sixth practice of fall camp.

"We had some good 'move the ball' work and we ended in the red zone, which is something offensively we were less than 50 percent scoring touchdowns last year," said head coach Will Muschamp. "We had some really good situational work down there."

The team was not clicking on all cylinders in the red zone, according to the head coach.

