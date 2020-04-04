One of the biggest things he’s seen is how mobile quarterbacks are, especially as offenses become more advanced in recent years, something he’s looking for in a quarterback as he evaluates this roster and looks ahead on the recruiting trail.

Mike Bobo’s been around football for longer than most of the players he’s coaching now have been alive, so he’s seen the game change over the last 22 years as a coach.

“I think that’s today’s game. It’s hard to play with a statue back there unless you’re on top of everything and know the offense like the back of your hand and able to execute at a high, high level,” he said. “Being able to move helps avoid bad plays and negative plays. Sometimes it makes you a better coach when that guy can move around back there a little bit.”

Being mobile to Bobo, and head coach Will Muschamp, doesn’t mean being able to rattle off 75-yard touchdown runs like a Tua Tagovailoa or power through linebackers comparable to Cam Newton.

It’s really just about being able to move around in the pocket and behind the line of scrimmage to extend plays and scamper for a few yards if need be.

The traits that still have dominated the quarterback position—arm strength, intelligence, accuracy—are still the biggest pieces of playing that spot.

“Well, I think number one is being accurate with the football. You got to be able to throw the football this day and age,” Muschamp said.

“Do legs help? Sure, but you can do some things to help yourself if you don't necessarily have a mobile quarterback. But being accurate with the football, you've got to be able to throw the football this day and age.”

And because of the need for some extra mobility, Ryan Hilinski is putting in the extra work to make sure he’s improving on that before the start of his sophomore year.

Hilinski rushed for negative-55 yards rushing as a freshman, but that includes him being sacked 22 times for minus-147 yards.

“Mobility is a big thing I’ve worked on. I know people have voiced a lot of concerns in the community and through the coaches and talking with Bobo, it’s one of those things. I’ve been working in the training room non-stop to get my legs stronger,” Hilinski said. “I know I can run faster. I can feel it in practice. I watch it on film and I might not be as fast when I look at the film but I feel super fast on the field. I’m moving around a little bit and feeling confident in my movement in the pocket.”

Bobo likes to snide him a little about it, mentioning it the two's first meeting when Bobo took over, but what Bobo's seen the last few weeks before spring practice was put on hiatus has been nothing but good.

"I’ve been real impressed with him in the meeting room and how sharp he is, how smart he is and how he comes in prepared before the meetings and before we go into the install. He’s taking the time to look at it," Bobo said. "He has arm talent and he’s athletic enough. I wouldn’t call him a dual-threat quarterback but he’s athletic enough to move around the pocket and make some plays.”

