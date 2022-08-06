As we head toward the 2022 season, we are doing a series looking at the top wins against each of the Gamecocks' 2022 opponents. Gamecock Scoop has already looked at the top 5 home openers, the top 5 Arkansas wins, the top 5 Georgia wins, the top 5 non-conference (not Clemson) regular-season wins, the top 5 Bowl wins, the top 5 Kentucky wins, the top 5 wins as an Independent, the top 5 Missouri wins in program history, and the top 5 wins over Vanderbilt. Carolina's week 11 opponent is the Tennessee Volunteers. When the Gamecocks and Volunteers get together, traditionally the game is decided by a handful of plays in the fourth quarter. The schools have met 40 times with 30 of those contests coming after the Gamecocks entered in the SEC in 1992.

Tennessee has a 73% winning percentage against Carolina but the series got much more evenly matched once Steve Spurrier took over in Columbia. Since 2005, the Gamecocks are 8-9 against their Eastern division foe. UT is currently on a three-game winning streak. Prior to joining the SEC, Carolina was 1-9 against UT.

Picking four of the five Gamecocks wins was pretty easy. There were two during the Muschamp era that we went back and forth on. We ultimately gave the 2016 win in Muschamp's first season the nod over the 2018 home win for the following reasons...