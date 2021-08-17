Patrick Davis ready to perform in front of Gamecock Nation

"It's quite the line up with a ton of energy, a huge sound & what I believe is a pretty nice repertoire of my tunes & a few ole covers I love trying out."

His father, Rusty, will be featured on the electric guitar. Grammy winner Charlton Singleton - a Charleston native - will lead the brass section. Hootie & the Blowfish guitarist Mark Bryan will also join in to play.

"I am definitely excited about Friday night," Davis said this week. "Any time I get to be around diehard Gamecock fans, and back in South Carolina, I am happy."

On August 20, Patrick Davis and his Midnight Choir return to the Palmetto State to perform a full set at the Gamecock Central Kickoff Party at Steel Hands Brewing.

Most Gamecock fans are familiar with Davis' music, but he believes it will appeal to even those that may not be - or those that are not huge fans of country music.

"I also understand the whole country/rock singer-songwriter may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but I do think the show on Friday will make near all Gamecocks happy," said Davis.

The Nashville-based performer, who is originally from Camden, described his sound as a "musical baby" of Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen, Joe Cocker and Lyle Lovett.

"That would be one hell of an ugly baby," Davis laughed. "But, musically, rather beautiful."

Plenty of Gamecock-based material will be on display during the show, with songs such as "Big Ole Cock", "Wingo and His Yardcocks", "We Ain't Far", and "My Carolina" are all penciled in for Friday night's set list.

"Hell, I may end up playin' 'Big Ole Cock' two or three times," Davis said.

Also featured at the event will be Davis' Whiskey Jam whiskey, the product of a partnership between Davis and some of his friends at Charleston's world-famous Firefly Distillery.

The whiskey is available in a 90 proof whiskey as well as a 72 proof blackberry flavor.

"I love checking in on Gamecock Central from my home in Nashville or wherever I am traveling in the world and as a big whiskey guy one thing I always enjoy seeing is the GC Whiskey drinkers threads," said Davis. "The idea was for us to make a 30 to 40 dollar bottle that would be pretty impressive for the price point. A fan favorite is Whiskey Jam Blackberry Lemonade (WJBB and sugar free Simply Lemonade)."

The Blackberry Lemonade drink will be available to VIP ticket holders during Friday's event, and Whiskey Jam will also be available for order inside the Steel Hands tap room.

Whiskey Jam can be ordered anywhere in the United States with free shipping on three bottles or more and will also be sold inside Williams-Brice Stadium during the 2021 football season.

"Thanks, Gamecock Nation for letting me be a small part of your life," Davis said. "It really is and has been one of the favorite parts of my life. I look forward to SEC Championships, National Championships & writing’ a few more Gamecock tunes for us all over the next few decades. Honestly, I am pretty upbeat about the future of our Gamecocks. Coach Beamer is young, energetic & driven."

The Gamecock Central Kickoff Party at Steel Hands Brewing is a free event, but limited VIP tickets remain available.

For more information on Patrick Davis, visit PatrickDavisMusic.com. Learn more about Whiskey Jam at WJWhiskey.com.