GamecockCentral.com

Despite dealing with the elements, a nine-point deficit, and several injuries, South Carolina found a way to defeat Missouri 37-35 Saturday in one of the wildest football games in Williams-Brice Stadium history.

CB Jaycee Horn - PFF Grade 77.0

The freshman former four-star cornerback was South Carolina's highest graded player in this game and that matches the eye test too as Horn made several big plays that contributed to the win. Horn collected three tackles and four pass breakups in the game, but his contributions went well beyond those numbers. In an impressive hustle play, Horn chased down Missouri running back Damarea Crockett and just barely got him out of bounds in a play that was initially ruled a touchdown but was ultimately reversed. The Tigers eventually went backwards and had to punt. Horn also had a key bat away on a Missouri two-point conversion attempt.

WR Bryan Edwards - PFF Grade 76.3

Playing with an ankle injury that clearly was still bothering him, Edwards missed a couple of passes that he probably wants back, but was a warrior as he made enough big plays for quarterback Michael Scarnecchia. The Gamecocks backup QB found Edwards on touchdown passes of 5 and 17 yards. It was also Edwards who came up with the 12-yard grab on third down late in the game that set up kicker Parker White's game-winning attempt.