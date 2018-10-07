GamecockCentral.com

PFF: Five highest graded Gamecocks vs. Missouri
Despite dealing with the elements, a nine-point deficit, and several injuries, South Carolina found a way to defeat Missouri 37-35 Saturday in one of the wildest football games in Williams-Brice Stadium history.
CB Jaycee Horn - PFF Grade 77.0
The freshman former four-star cornerback was South Carolina's highest graded player in this game and that matches the eye test too as Horn made several big plays that contributed to the win. Horn collected three tackles and four pass breakups in the game, but his contributions went well beyond those numbers. In an impressive hustle play, Horn chased down Missouri running back Damarea Crockett and just barely got him out of bounds in a play that was initially ruled a touchdown but was ultimately reversed. The Tigers eventually went backwards and had to punt. Horn also had a key bat away on a Missouri two-point conversion attempt.
WR Bryan Edwards - PFF Grade 76.3
Playing with an ankle injury that clearly was still bothering him, Edwards missed a couple of passes that he probably wants back, but was a warrior as he made enough big plays for quarterback Michael Scarnecchia. The Gamecocks backup QB found Edwards on touchdown passes of 5 and 17 yards. It was also Edwards who came up with the 12-yard grab on third down late in the game that set up kicker Parker White's game-winning attempt.
BUCK Bryson Allen-Williams - PFF Grade 74.8
The senior has been one of South Carolina's most consistent defenders through five games and he was active again against the Tigers on Saturday. Allen-Williams racked up six tackles, including a sack and 3.0 tackles-for-loss, and two quarterback hurries. Allen-Williams displayed consistent grades across the board with an 71.7 run defense grade, 77.4 tackle grade and 72.4 coverage grade in PFF's system.
TE Kyle Markway - PFF Grade 74.2
With starting tight end K.C. Crosby still banged up, Markway saw some of the most extensive playing time of his career against his home state school. Markway was solid in his 32 snaps played with a 70.7 run block grade and a 70.6 pass block grade, according to PFF. But it was his 27-yard reception down the seam late in the 4th quarter that set up the game-winning field goal that will stand as the biggest play in his career so far.
S Jamyest Williams - PFF Grade 72.8
After starting all last season, Williams has been a second-teamer at multiple positions this season until J.T. Ibe suffered a knee injury last week and Williams replaced him in the starting lineup this week. Williams was strong in both coverage (77.6) and tackling (74.8) and he came up with one of the biggest plays in the game. The sophomore safety ripped a deep pass away from the Missouri receiver in the fourth quarter to come up with a big interception of Missouri quarterback Drew Lock.
What is PFF? Essentially, PFF is the marriage of the “But look at the stats!” and “I know what I saw” football watchers. PFF knows that not all stats are created equally. Thus, it seeks to judge players individually for their contributions on each play. Click here for an in-depth explanation.
