South Carolina Gamecocks kicker Parker White had a day he'll never forget in the Gamecocks' win over Missouri Saturday and according to Pro Football Focus it was the best performance of all kickers in the country this week.

White hit all three of his field goal attempts, including the game-winner from 33 yards out, in the 37-35 South Carolina win. White also hit all four PATs, including one that he had to hesitate before kicking due to the snap getting bobbled in the rain.

PFF gave White' performance a grade of 79.6, which is a big number in its kicker grades and the highest grade in the country for this week. White also hit two 42-yard field goals despite adverse weather conditions.

The redshirt sophomore from Mount Pleasant, S.C. has been money this season after an up and down first year as the Gamecocks' place-kicker. White has connected on eight of his nine field goal attempts this season and has hit on all 18 PAT attempts.

His 80.8 grade for the season is ranked 11th in the country among kickers.

The Wando graduate also earned Co-Special Teams Player of the Week honors from the SEC for his performance this week.

What is PFF? Essentially, PFF is the marriage of the “But look at the stats!” and “I know what I saw” football watchers. PFF knows that not all stats are created equally. Thus, it seeks to judge players individually for their contributions on each play. Click here for an in-depth explanation.

