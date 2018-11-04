He was rewarded in Pro Football Focus' grades as the team's top performer for the second straight week.

The junior quarterback completed 22 of 32 passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns. He also didn't have a turnover.

Bentley's overall PFF grade this week was an 84.8, his second highest of the season after posting an 85.5 last week against Tennessee.

That performance may have been slightly more efficient in the eyes of PFF, but this week Bentley was forced to go toe to toe with one of the country's best offenses. He answered with one of the best outings of his career.

Bentley's 90.2 grade in the passing game against Ole Miss was the single highest of his entire career at South Carolina.

Several other players on the Gamecocks offense posted high scores.

Junior running back Ty'Son Williams left the game with an injury, but had 30 yards and a touchdown on seven carries and three receptions for 105 yards in his 22 snaps played. The transfer from UNC, originally from Sumter, S.C., had a grade of 84.6, second on the team to Bentley.

Junior wide receiver Bryan Edwards’ day will be remembered for his one-handed touchdown grab, but he had a consistent day all the way around with a PFF grade of 79.4.

Malik Young, filling in for the injured Dennis Daley at left tackle, posted a grade of 77.4 in 33 snaps before he, too, exited the game with an injury.

What is PFF? Essentially, PFF is the marriage of the “But look at the stats!” and “I know what I saw” football watchers. PFF knows that not all stats are created equally. Thus, it seeks to judge players individually for their contributions on each play. Click here for an in-depth explanation.